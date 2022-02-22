The speed limit at the intersection of Highway 58 and Wooden Bridge Road at the location of the new middle/high school facility became a topic of discussion when the Board was asked to approve a school zone speed study submission to VDOT.
The request asked for the speed limit to be reduced in the area to 35 miles per hour and even asks for a stoplight to be put in to help reduce the chance of an accident.
Board members Wanda Bailey, Glenn Edwards, and Gloria Smith all stressed the importance of having the stoplight installed. “We owe it to the students and the parents to have a stoplight put in there. If we don’t, someone is going to die,” said Edwards. Smith added, “The speed limit is already reduced in that area to 45 miles per hour and driver’s do not obey it.”
Director of Transportation Brian Dalton reminded the Board that submitting the request was just the next step in the process to get this completed.
Nichols presented the Board with a proposed Budget for the upcoming 2022/2023 fiscal year. The overall facts include:
- State revenue support is expected to be increasing overall, however the state budget is not yet complete.
- ADM is down significantly
- There are four schools combining into two causing a change in personnel
- Federal CARES funds are still in place
- The Health Insurance rate is lower than expected
- The primary focus is a 5% salary increase on top of the step
- Based on the budget information that the schools have at this time, The Superintendent’s recommendation is that they request no additional funds for next year from the Board of Supervisors.
- MCPS will seeks support from the Board of Supervisors to approve hiring an architect firm for the elementary school renovations.
According to Superintendent Paul Nichols there is a great concern amongst bus drivers about students not being required to wear masks while riding the bus once the federal mandate ends on March 18. “We can’t afford to lose anymore bus driver’s, so I am asking the Board to support continuing this policy until the driver’s are comfortable. We are going to lose driver’s if we do not.” Brent Richey supported the continuation but asked that an end date be set. The subject will be revisited and re-evaluated at the March Board meeting.
Nichols informed the Board that he would be requesting that clear backpacks be required at the new school facility for safety reasons, adding that principals and teachers generally agree that they would feel safer being able to see what students have in their backpacks.
The Mecklenburg County Middle School football team is currently looking to fill four assistant coaching positions. “We want to have plenty of coaching staff to make sure that we have them well supervised and prepared to move on to high school,” said current PVMS Principal and future MCMS Principal Jonathan Dixon.
The Mecklenburg County High School football team is looking for ten coaches to support the recently hired Coach Kelvin Hutcheson. “One of the assistants will head the junior varsity team and all of the coaches will work with our middle school team as well,” said MCHS Principal Dr. Magie Wilkerson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.