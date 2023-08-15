After selling his home within the limits of the Town of South Hill, Council member Shep Moss officially turned in his resignation at the Monday night meeting.
According to County Code 15.2-1525, every city and town officer except the town attorney shall, at the time of his election or appointment, have resided thirty days next preceding his election or appointment in such city or town unless otherwise specifically provided by charter.
Moss asked Council to accept his resignation as he and his wife have decided to begin the next chapter of their lives by moving to Lake Gaston on a full-time basis.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the great people of South Hill and I will cherish the friendships and many positive accomplishments that have been made along the way. I would like to not only wish the Council, but the citizens and businesses the best of luck in the future and please know that I will continue to be a supporter and an advocate for our community. Mr. Mayor, Mr. Vice-Mayor, it has been an honor to serve with both of you.”
Moss then removed himself from the Council podium and joined the audience in attendance.
Moss’ resignation comes after his voting eligibility was called into question by Joseph Taylor at a closed meeting held on Thursday, August 10, for the purpose of selecting a new Town Manager.
It is unclear whether the decision made at that meeting will stand, with Moss’ vote being removed from the final tally, or if another meeting will have to be held for a re-vote.
Moss began his term on July 1, 2020 as a Ward 3 representative. Throughout his tenure, his main focus has been to provide the people of South Hill with full transparency regarding Town matters.
Council will have to choose someone to fill the vacant seat until the end of Moss’ term in December 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.