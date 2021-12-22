South Hill was recently named one of the top 14 Christmas towns in Virginia by onlyinyoustate.com.
The article encourages readers to head to South Hill for “a true, good ‘ol fashioned Southern Christmas” and a perfect small town shopping and dining experience in our local businesses.
The Chamber of Commerce leads the Hometown Christmas celebration each year with support from the Town, local organizations and businesses. The event brings thousands of visitors to the historic downtown area for shopping, activities, and live performances for a true small town Christmas experience.
Chamber Board President Teri Walker, President Elect Michelle Whitlow, Treasurer Brent Morris, and the rest of the members say that the article came as a surprise to them and they had no idea that the Hometown Christmas celebration would receive this much publicity.
“The Chamber is truly humbled by this article. There are few times that our hometown of South Hill is mentioned in the same conversation with bigger cities like Richmond, Williamsburg, and Virginia Beach.”
The Chamber, with the exception of shows at the Colonial Center and the Christmas Farmer’s Market, puts on all of the events during Hometown Christmas weekend.
Each year the Chamber appoints a sub committee of the Chamber board to plan and execute Hometown Christmas. It is a large undertaking from organizing, attraction bookings, and volunteer recruitment.
This year events began on Friday, December 3 with Mayor Dean Marion’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday brought Santa’s Marketplace to the Chamber and the opportunity to “Tell Santa” what you want for Christmas this year at the historical train caboose. The night ended with the Let Heaven and Nature Sing Community Concert at the Chamber of Commerce.
Hometown Christmas closed out with the annual Christmas Parade on Sunday. There were many things to do in between events throughout the weekend on “Christmas Corner” at the Mecklenburg Avenue extension between the library and market square. This year’s attractions include: the outdoor skating rink, a Christmas carousel, a wagon trolley ride, and a toboggan tunnel sledding simulator.
“Our board puts many hours into this event. We were very excited about this article that highlights our efforts. Hometown Christmas is about having a true community Christmas and to bring an experience to the children of, not only our community, but also surrounding communities. This event is free to the participants and that is only possible because of the generosity of our sponsors and contributors.”
“Several others play a vital role in making the event happen each year like the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, who hosted the cookie decorating station for kids and the Southern Virginia Makers Market organizes the Christmas Farmers Market. The Town of South Hill staff always does a great job for these events by helping with street closures and event set up and break down.”
