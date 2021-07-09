Odicci Alexander posed for a picture with family members including her beloved grandparents Washington and Emily Alexander who attended the Meet and Greet at Hardee Ford on Saturday afternoon in South Hill. (Dennis Smith)
Most Popular
Articles
- Chamber event draws large crowd despite last minute relocation
- Local Star meets fans at Hardee Ford
- Alexander named Hometown Christmas Parade Grand Marshall
- Mecklenburg County Grand Jury hands down indictments
- Tropical Storm Elsa heads towards VA and NC
- Mr. Trevor Andrew Robinson
- TUESDAY’S GONE- The Ultimate Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at The Colonial Center for Performing Arts in South Hill
- South Hill 13-15’s Go 1-2
- Local radio host continues to shine
- Town crews working on water line break
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.