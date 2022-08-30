SHOPS send school supplies to South Hill Elem.

The SHOPS of South Hill recently delivered almost 30 bags full of school supplies to South Hill Elementary School. They also threw in a “little surprise” for the amazing teachers. “We so greatly enjoy being able to give back to our local community and we hope many students are able to benefit from these supplies.” (Jami Snead/Editor)
