Dilapidated properties continue to be hot topic at Council meeting

The October Town Council meeting kicked off with the announcement of a Resolution to honor Regional Teacher of the Year, Vickie Soyars. After the reading of the Resolution from Mayor Dean Marion, Councilman Joseph Taylor took a moment to say how proud he was of Mrs. Soyars having known her during their time as students at Park View High School.
“We’re so proud of you. You have your former Principal hear, Mr. [Ben] Taylor, and the Chairman of the School Board, Mr. Honeycutt, and we wish the very best and many more decades of service to Mecklenburg County.”
Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Shannon Lambert, and President Elect, Teri Walker, provided an update on the Gift Card Match program and offered a glimpse into the planned Hometown Christmas activities for this year. “It is our sincere hope that Hometown Christmas will provide some joy after a very long and challenging year,” said Lambert.
In an effort to attract visitors the Chamber will be utilizing the “special internet based trip planner”, which offers examples of things to do and places to stay in the community. The site officially launched in mid-September and, according to Lambert, the site has had 25.3 thousand unique visitors as of last Monday.
Though some of the activities will be the same, the Chamber looks forward to plenty of new features in this year’s Hometown Christmas celebration. They plan on bringing back the skating rink, tree illumination, and of course the annual parade but with a twist for safety. Announcements will be made soon on the Chamber’s website and Social Media pages.
The Chamber also proposed a “Snowflake” sponsorship from the Town Council. The sponsorship was approved by a majority vote. Councilman Shep Moss voted no to the sponsorship and later explained that though he supports the Chamber, he cannot justify approving this sponsorship while denying the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s request to fund new furniture for their conference room. Councilman Joseph Taylor initially voted yes to the “Snowflake” sponsorship but later changed his vote to no for the same reason as Mr. Moss.
Following the conclusion of the meeting Shannon Lambert spoke privately to Council Members and the Town Clerk asking that the request for sponsorship be rescinded. Mrs. Lambert stated that it was “not the right time and thought it better that the money be used to the benefit of our local volunteer service organizations”.
The Gift Card Match Program has been a tremendous success within the county. So far the program, which is a collaboration between the South Hill, Clarksville, and Chase City Chambers along with Mecklenburg County Tourism, has returned $244,000 to local businesses. There will be a third round beginning on November 17.
Before moving to the next item on the agenda, Mayor Marion took the time to remind everyone that citizens are given three minutes to speak. “Our policy that has been adopted by Council, as I was reminded by Council members from our last meeting, on the item of Citizens to Address Council comments are limited to three minutes. Now one of the things that the Council put in place was the clock. We asked that the clock be up and displayed. Well the reason for that is so the Council can listen to what the individual is saying. Going forward I will ask respectfully that citizens adhere to that.”
Paul Duffer was the only citizen signed up to address the Council on Tuesday night and the topic of discussion was his dilapidated properties. “This is the way I see it and it may not be right, I’m sure lawyers and doctors see it different but I get three minutes to discuss something that could put me in jail for 12 months.”
Mr. Duffer explained that the three individuals, that he knows of, that have been sent to court for their dilapidated properties were injured or sick during the time that the case was brought against them. “I had pancreatic cancer five years ago and there [isn’t] a day that goes by that I do not hurt but I’m thankful to the Lord that I am alive.”
“My question to [the Council] would be if you have one building on the list, how much time do you have to repair that? What about if you have two, three, or four, do you have the same amount of time or is each one of them separate? I’m not a smart person but I’m a common sense person and I know that you can not repair four houses in the same time that you can repair one.”
Mr. Duffer then spoke about Kim Callis and Chief Stuart Bowen both seeing him working on his property. “These two people know I work and I’m sure there’s other people in town that see me working. But is it justified that I’ve been to court twice and we have Doctors and Lawyers on the list that have not done jack. So I think it’s really odd, and Mr. Mayor, you and I discussed the problem I had before you were Mayor, so I know you know.”
Kim Callis then spoke to answer Mr. Duffer’s questions. “Whenever a property is identified that does not meet the code the practice has been to talk with the property owner about things that need to be and he asks for the property owner to provide a schedule by which they can get the properties corrected. So he [Mr. Jamie Velvin] does try to cooperate and work with the property owners. The property owner gives a date and they are expected to adhere to that date. If there are extenuating circumstances, like the pandemic, Mr. Velvin notes that time has been extended for one reason or another.”
Mayor Marion asked if Mr. Velvin’s conversations and extensions are documented to which Mr. Callis replied that every single conversation is documented. Mayor Marion then asked Mr. Duffer if this was the procedure that was provided to him. “I have no clue. I’m sure Mr. Velvin probably knows.”
Mr. Duffer continued, “Mr. Velvin is not even a building inspector. I got a phone call the other day that he was looking at Montague Brothers. That building is over a hundred years old.”
Councilman Mike Moody spoke to Mr. Duffer first explaining that he and Mr. Duffer go “way back” and that he sympathized with him. “The buildings on East Atlantic Street have been going on since 2018, that’s when it started. As you know the Town is simply trying to make our downtown area more presentable for people that come through.” Councilman Moody continued, “You went to court, and I think the Town has been very generous with you considering your health and considering the pandemic that’s going around. You went to court, after the judge extended it for six months, last week I believe on October the 5th and admitted that it was sufficient to find you guilty but the judge gave you another six months. The Town took you to court one time, the judge has continued it to allow you more time to get the work done. I don’t know what else you expect the Town to do.”
“I don’t expect the Town to do squat. They’ve got $41 million in the bank but they can’t help the Rescue Squad and they aren’t going to help that young fellow (pointing to Fire Chief Michael Vaughn) get a damn room,” said Mr. Duffer.
Councilman Ben Taylor asked Mr. Duffer several times to watch his language. “Ben you don’t want to go to me. I’ll put things out that you can’t wipe off,” said Mr. Duffer.
Mayor Marion quickly asked Mr. Duffer to keep the topic on his dilapidated properties. Mr. Duffer then asked Mike Moody how many people he knows that have survived pancreatic cancer. “Do you know how sick you get taking chemo and radiation and this group of clowns that we’ve got running this town…”
Mr. Taylor then interjected saying that Mr. Duffer had had his three minutes and “enough is enough”.
While making his way back to his seat, Mr. Duffer stated that, “this town needs to wake up.”
