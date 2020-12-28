Small Business Spotlight: Victory Lane Body Shop

Chad and Diane Fuller own and operate Victory Lane Body Shop, located at 604 Plank Rd., and strive to provide the best customer service.
Chad and Diane bring years of experience to the auto body repair business. Chad received his first business license in July 1999 and moved to the current location in January 2001.
“If you are serious about receiving quality work, winners go to Victory Lane,” said Chad. “Owning the business gives us more contact with the customers. If there is a problem, there is no shop manager to complain to who has to talk to his boss. You either talk to Diane or me, that’s it. There is a very short chain of command.”
Chad said the business specializes is all types of body repair for any make or model, which includes paint, body work, chassis alignment and anything else related to damage from a collision. Free written estimates are available, and insurance claims are welcome.
Victory Lane also performs custom paint and bodywork.
“We do try to go the extra distance to provide quality service,” Chad said, noting that statement might mean giving a customer a ride home or to work while repairs are underway, or helping out in any other way they can.
Anything to get the keys back into customer’s hands, which Chad said is his favorite part of the job.
Meanwhile, Diane handles the bookkeeping and scheduling but also enjoys working in the shop area too.
While the shop is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Fullers seldom stick to that schedule.
“People come by after work and want an estimate,” Chad said. “You have to work with the customers. We have been here until around 10 p.m., so we will do whatever it takes to satisfy the customer. Customer service is the key.”
When they’re not helping customers overcome vehicle issues and accidents, the Fullers cater to the needs of a large and lively family that includes their children, Lilly, 17; Johnny, 12; and Jessica, 12.
For more information about Victory Lane and its services, call (434) 447-8689 or their cell number at (434) 917-3625.
