Marine Corps. focuses on bettering community

The Lake Country Detachment #1085, Marine Corps League gathered Thursday evening for a brainstorming session to continue their momentum in making a difference in the community.  The energy from this think tank resulted in 39 bright ideas.  The League members are from all branches of the military and include spouses who meet at 7PM the first Monday of every month at Luca's Italian Restaurant, South HIll, VA.  We support the local Toys for Tots Campaign, provide annual scholarships and support charities serving veterans, youth and those in need.  If you would like to learn more about us or join the comradery please contact Lynn or Joe Cisar at 434-636-4438.