An unannounced visit to the Waste Water Treatment Plant from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on June 16 has caused Town staff to take another look at how they are disposing of different materials.
According to Town Manager Kim Callis, the Town has been using the site many years to destroy materials such as old records and brush, leaves, and grass. DEQ has said that the Town can no longer use the site and that there is no chance or possibility of obtaining a waiver.
“We do not agree with the DEQ position for a variety of reasons but we’ve learned over the years in dealing with this agency on a lot of different things including waste water treatment, industrial sewer users, landfill matters,” said Callis.
He went on to contribute the decision to shut down the burn site to a recent change in personnel at the agency saying that “interpretations of the guidelines also change and they become stricter and impose additional and more costly requirements on the town”.
Contesting the decision of the DEQ would result in a long legal battle, according to Callis, leaving staff to look for other methods to accomplish the task.
“The cost of providing the service will increase significantly. For now, under the immediate situation, any collected debris would have to go to an open landfill to be disposed of and burned.”
Callis said that additional cost to maintaining the level of service will include extra personnel, more fuel, greater vehicle wear and tear, landfill tipping fees not previously paid and other cost.
“Over the past three years we’ve collected and average of 478 loads annually. Each weighing about five tons. At this collection the additional annual cost of providing the service is expecting to exceed $100,000.”
The Town Manager said that the town will be entering into a contract to shred documents on site and costs will vary based on weight and volume of the documents. The next round of Town documents to be destroyed is small with an estimated cost of around $500.
At the completion of the Town Manager’s report later in the meeting Shep Moss, on the recommendation of legal council, presented Callis with a bag of documents that he says were not completely destroyed at the burn site near the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Moss questioned the procedure at the regular Council meeting in June when he presented photos of boxes containing outdated documents from Town Hall being burned at the facility and questioned the method used.
Callis said in the same June meeting that the burn site had been approved by the Virginia Department of Forestry but did not mention the site being approved by the DEQ.
In other business, the Town has confirmed that the South Hill Yellow Jackets football teams and other local county teams will be encouraged to play their games at the new Mecklenburg County Middle/High School facility. They will continue to practice on the upper field at Centennial Park.
Local businesses have teamed up to help better the tools and equipment needed for the Yellow Jackets to have a safe and successful season. Local business owner Jason Dawson met with Town staff to discuss installing a storage building in an out-of-the-way corner at Parker Park. The team will pay for the building once a location is approved by Callis and other members of staff. The Town approved the proposal unanimously.
On July 5, Sheila Cutrell, Director of Finance and Administration, received an email with a check request for round one of the contributions funding to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
“The period indicated on the form was for calls from December 1 of last year through June 30 of this year. Sheila and C.J. Dean [Director of Municipal Services] met with Chief Michael Vaughn and we were a little surprised at that because we were assuming that we would continue to pay it as we always have. After some different conversation, the fire department is requesting that we make the payments two installments; one in July and one in January and it will help the volunteers do somethings financially in the middle of the year.”
The normal procedure for the Town paying the contributions to the department has been to make the payment in early December for the previous year’s fire calls, according to Callis.
He recommended that the contributions be paid to the department immediately and also another to be paid in January of 2023. The Council approved the motion. Moving forward the payments will be paid in June for calls run from December 1 of the previous year to May 31. They will receive payment for service calls between June 1 and November 30 in December.
