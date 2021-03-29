Local business debuts new logo and products

Gavin’s House of Flowers & Gifts held a grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, March 22. The business has been part of the South Hill community for 23 years. Owner Gavin Honeycutt (pictured above) has made a few upgrades to the store’s interior and added new products. (Chamber photo)
