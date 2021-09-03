Stroke Camp Offers Survivors and Caregivers a Retreat Weekend

South Hill, VA (9/2/21) – Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp is coming up September 17-19, 2021, at the Airfield Conference Center in Wakefield, Virginia.
Stroke camp was started by Marylee Nunley and her husband, John. He suffered a stroke at 55 and could no longer engage in his community like he used to. They developed this camp to re-engage in a new community and develop new relationships. He was able to enjoy his new “normal”.
Since the camp began in 2004 there have been more than 160 camps across the country. There have been three Stroke Camps in Virginia, all sponsored by VCU Health.
“This is a great opportunity and resource for those affected by stroke,” said Stroke Program Coordinator Lisa Smith at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.
The mission of Retreat & Refresh Stroke Camp is to improve the quality of life for stroke survivors, caregivers, and their families. Activities include campfires, hiking, golf cart rides, paddle boating, singing, dancing, music therapy, pampering, karaoke and breakout support groups.
Quotes from past campers:
“Although our stories were different, there was an unspoken bond felt between survivors and caregivers alike.”
“He (stroke survivor) seemed more at ease. I think for him to see the other survivors and to hear their daily struggles and triumphs and challenges helped him realize how well he is doing. It gave him hope and resilience to keep working hard.”
The cost is $150 per person. Visitwww.strokecamp.org for more information, email info@strokecamp.org or call 309.688.5450.
