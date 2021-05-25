Richmond attorneys breakdown Colonial transition to non-profit

The Colonial Center continues to be the topic of conversation in South Hill. On Thursday, May 20, the Town Council and the Community Development Association Board met to hear from those who were present and involved in the creation of the business.
Town Manager Kim Callis said that the purpose of the meeting was to hear information and ask questions. Callis invited Richmond Attorney, Alex Simon, who worked closely on the formation of the LLC with Attorney Daniel Gecker and Attorney Brad Ridlehoover, a partner at Mcguirewoods LLP who focuses on taxation and non-profit organizations.
Alex Simon said that Mr. Gecker and former Mayor Earl Horne worked together at the start of the renovation project to procure historic tax credits for the Colonial. “To get historic tax credits, you have to be a for profit organization. You can not be a 501C3 because 501C3’s do not pay taxes, so what’s been done is not a new strategy,” said Simon.
Simon says that the way that the Town of South Hill maintains control of the Colonial and does not have to “give it up” to a tax credit investor is by forming, in this case, a management entity. “Officially and by the book, the investor controls 99% of the profit interest of the LLC.” He continued, “The investor doesn’t control the running of the Colonial. The investor doesn’t want to control the Colonial. The investor wants it to say on the tax return, ‘I’ve got 99% profit interest in this LLC’.”
Brad Ridlehoover talked about the process of transitioning the Colonial Center into a non-profit 501C3 organization. “My understanding from the owners is that they are willing to donate their interest in the LLC to the non-profit. They are gifting their entire ownership interest in the LLC, which means that the non-profit would take over all of the assets of the current LLC and the owners of the LLC get nothing out of that, which is good because the non-profit doesn’t have any assets yet. So [the non-profit] will take over the theater and be able to run the theater on a non-profit basis using the assets that it has and will continue for perpetuity to operate the theater and that’s very typical with non-profits that I work with.”
Mr. Ridlehoover was asked if there was any guarantee that the transition to non-profit would be complete by the end of the year. “It could happen tomorrow,” replied Ridlehoover. He then explained that the process could get started as soon as the owners of the LLC transfer their interest to the non-profit.
Kim Callis asked what steps the CDA would have to take to move the transition process forward. The Community Development Association currently owns the Colonial Theater building and has been leasing the building to The Colonial Center of South Hill since January 2009.
“The current plan is for the owners to contribute their LLC interest to the non-profit. So technically the lease will still remain with the LLC. We can decide to liquidate the LLC and the non-profit would become the tenant or leaser we don’t have to eliminate the LLC. It depends on which structure we go with but if we leave it as is there’s nothing necessarily for the CDA to do because you still have a lease that’s still in existence with the same leaser,” said Ridlehoover.
There is an outstanding secured credit line note for $3,000,000, later increased to $4,500,000, from the CDA to The Colonial Center of South Hill. According to the credit line document, a 1% increase in the Meal and Lodging Tax made in 2008 would be used to pay the note back in full “no later than five years from the date of any sum advanced”.
Ridlehoover says that the CDA would have the option to forgive the liability to a 501C3.
Attorney Simon said, “To be very honest, the note has gotten stale. What I mean by that is that note, if you went to a court of law, would not be collected because the five-year stature of limitations has passed. It can’t be enforced legally.” According to Callis, the current balance on the note is $3.8 million.
Councilman Gavin Honeycutt stated that the perception was that the note was based on the appraised value of the building and that no money was ever transferred to the Colonial from the CDA. “So why was it set up that way?”
“Grants like the ones used to rehabilitate something, those organizations are not going to get money directly to an LLC for-profit. They’re not going to put the money in there so they gave it to the CDA but there was a purpose to the money; to rehabilitate the Colonial. Use that plus the tax credit investment money and combined the two and that is how you were able to renovate the Colonial on a cheaper basis for South Hill,” said Ridlehoover. “The CDA can not just transfer money on its own. There has to be some kind of legal mechanism for the money to go and the way it did it is through a revolving loan. They did not use all $4.5 million that was allowed by the CDA.”
Ridlehoover said that if the non-profit were required to pay the outstanding note, it could not operate because it does not have sufficient assets to run a theater.
Councilman Ben Taylor asked what would happen to the assets if the non-profit failed. Attorney Ridlehoover explained that upon dissolution, the Board of Directors for the non-profit must give remaining funds to another 501C3 for charitable, literary, or educational purposes.
Mr. Taylor then asked Robin Jones with Creedle, Jones, & Alga if her audited records clearly showed what money provided to the Colonial Center for specific purposes had been used for. Mrs. Jones replied that the accounting firm was hired to audit the CDA financial records but had never done an audit on the Colonial Center.
Councilman Shep Moss asked Attorney Riflehoover if, to his knowledge, there was any documentation stating that the promissory note is to be forgiven. Riflehoover replied, “No.”
Moss asked what would happen if the CDA did not forgive the note and the Colonial Center, whether it’s the LLC or the non-profit “walks away”.
Riflehoover replied that the CDA would have a property with no one to operate the theater. “So we have a note that, according to Mr. Simon, we can’t collect because it’s been outside of the five years,” said Moss.
Moss said that the real issue is knowing how town funding is being spent without any financial records from the Colonial presented for review.
Riflehoover said that once the non-profit is formed it files the 1023 form. This public document can be requested for review and is required to expose the assets and liabilities that it receives from the LLC.
Moss referred to the lease agreement between the CDA and The Colonial Center which reads, “Landlord may request such supporting documentation as it determines is reasonable under the circumstances, in Landlord’s sole discretion, to verify the amount of the Tenant’s gross receipts. Failure to provide the supporting documentation within one month is a default hereunder.”
Simon answered that there is no reason why yearly receipt information has not been provided. He then asked Earl Horne if the information had been provided to which he replied, “No but I have it.” Simon responded, “Well then give it to them.”
Simon then admitted that he had made the mistake of not advising The Colonial Center to present the information a certain.
Moss asked Rifehoover if, in his opinion, it was unreasonable to request financial documentation reflecting the use of taxpayer dollars funded to The Colonial Center. “Yes you can request information to make sure that the CDA did receive the right amount of rent. So yes you could have requested and been provided information to make sure that the town got its rent. As far as expenditures no, I don’t see why a landlord would ever need to know what was spent in a Landlord capacity.”
“I don’t see how any of us can vote in good conscience not knowing where this money is going,” said Moss. “When your spending taxpayer dollars its a whole different deal. Our taxpayers have asked for transparency. That’s what this whole issue is about and the way it got misconstrued and misrepresented to people last time was real unfortunate.” Moss asked Callis to provide Riflehoover with a copy of the lease agreement.
Callis and Earl Horne agreed that they were not aware of a time when the financial information from the Colonial was ever requested.
Moss asked if Town Council Members or CDA Board Members could be held responsible for decisions made in the past decisions and appropriated monies.
Attorney Simon then said that he was not involved in the process of the Town providing funds to the CDA. “That is a separate issue from the way things were set up and the way things were renovated. That is a political question for you all to determine whether you think that is an appropriate use of the money.”
The Council was advised to refer those questions to the Town Attorney, Charles Butts.
Riflehoover said that once the owners of the LLC sign over their shared interest in The Colonial Center, the non-profit could take over as soon as the next day.
The 40-year lease agreement between the CDA and The Colonial Center would stay intact and all terms would be the responsibility of the non-profit organization.
Moss asked if it would be appropriate to allocate that funding based on performance instead of writing one lump sum check. Ben Taylor replied that it has always been a line item request that is reviewed each year based on performances and need.
Riflehoover advised the Council to have their Town Attorney look into an operating agreement between the CDA and the Town and making quarterly payments to the CDA instead of an annual lump sum.
Referring back to the credit line note, Moss asked if The Colonial Center, LLC was “just going to walk away” if the note forgiven. Riflehoover answered, “Yes. Typically the assets go back to the non-profit and there is no recognition of cancellation of indebted as income. That’s part of how the structure is typically done in the first place. That’s how you unwind them.”
Moss asked if the Town now opened themselves up to funding more private LLC’s. Riflehoover answered no.
Callis says that the goal is for the CDA to carefully consider what needs to be done with the direction of the Council. The CDA will meet on Tuesday, May 25.
