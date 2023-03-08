“St. Patricks Day”—March 18—Dinner/Silent Auction to benefit MacCallum More Museum & Gardens

Have you caught your lucky charm for St. Patrick’s Day? If not, plan to attend the MacCallum More Museum and Gardens March 18 dinner & Silent Auction fundraiser.
Be the lucky one to bid and win the ever-popular 2023 Spring Gobbler Hunt led by David Buchanan. You don’t want to miss bidding for a stunning original sailboat painting donated by award-winning artist Marilyn E. Rea. Rea, a native of PA, now lives in Clarksville, VA & is known for her vibrant, colorful, and precisely realistic art work.
Also, come bid for 2 tickets for the Virginia Tech/Old Dominion football game on Sept. 2, 2023 with a personalized autographed photo by Bud Foster; a 1 week stay at an oceanfront 3 BR condo at Ocean Isle Beach, NC; a 9-hour firearm personal self-defense class for 2; a 1 hour flying experience for two over Buggs Island Lake, Lake Gaston and Kerr Dam with pilot Dr. Reggie Young; a 1 week stay at a 3 BR Wyndham condo in North Myrtle Beach for the week of Sept. 9-16, 2023; a month of adult acrylic painting classes held at the Garden House at MMMG by an award winning artist (all supplies included); a 3 day getaway at a beautiful mountain home at Meadows of Dan, VA; 4 tickets for a 5-course Spring wine dinner at 313 Franklin-Cocktails & Kitchen in South Hill; a thrilling 30-minute ride-along with Ken Morgan in his race car at Virginia International Raceway; a wine tasting/charcuterie party for 6 at The Corner At Two One Six in Clarksville; an Elsa Gailor painting titled, “Cherub in the Gardens”; a “family fishing day on the farm” with a cook-out, bonfire and s’mores; and Pit Master BBQ class sign-ups where Dennis Damiens will teach how to prepare rubs, sauces & cook different cuts of meats for Memphis, Texas, & Kansas styles of barbecue. The participants will take their prepared meats home. Come join us to find out other exciting experiences waiting for you at our silent auction.
The event will be held at the Mecklenburg Country Club in Chase City at 6:30. The tickets are $50 per person which includes dinner, beer, wine and set-ups. All proceeds will benefit the MMMG. The few tickets that are left may be purchased by calling the MMMG office at 434-372-0502. Credit cards accepted at the office and tickets can be mailed to you.
Not aware of what MacCallum More Museum and Gardens is? Hidden away in what seems an ordinary neighborhood, you’ll see more than 200 botanical species as you stroll through 6 acres of sculptures and hand-laid stone paths. Discover worldly treasures from all over the world. MacCallum More Gardens are an excellent choice for a wedding or an event and is open for self-guided tours and group tours. Located at 603 Hudgins Street, Chase City, VA.
