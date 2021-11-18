PVHS BETA Club donates hundreds of bears for Rotary charity

The Park View High School BETA Club donated over 100 stuffed animals to the South Hill Rotary Club’s Gleaning For The World Teddy Bear Brigade that has been a long standing project for the Club. The program is in place to make sure that children in orphanages in third world countries get a gift on Christmas morning.  Project Co-Chairs Lisa Clary and Randy Cash picked up the donations and delivered them to drop off point Town and Country Cleaners in South Hill. Also pictured are BETA members: Meredith Graham, Abby Crowder, Cadence Kille, Trinity Davis.