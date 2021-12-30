The year 2021 has had its ups and downs like so many years before it. The ongoing pandemic has changed the way we live and protect ourselves, but more importantly, it shined a light on the resilient and giving spirit of our community. Let’s take the time to reflect on some of the stories coming out of 2021 as we head into the New Year.
January- The Mecklenburg Board of Supervisors finally moved forward with a plan for the Confederate Monument, previously located in Courthouse Square in Boydton. After both the Town of Boydton and the Sons of the Confederacy requested possession of the statue, both organizations were given a 30-day period to propose a new location for the statue. After minutes of discussion and clarification—the Board made a motion to, “[transfer] its ownership and interest in the monument jointly to the Town of Boydton and the Sons of the Confederacy, on the condition that the county is paying for relocation to the Boydton Cemetery—the designated spot—and the implication of joint ownership is that each entity would have to agree if there is to be a future relocation of the monument.”
Lobby Day in downtown Richmond looked a little different in 2021 as Second Amendment supporters rolled in to the city to “protect their right to bear arms”.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions set by Governor Northam, the event was restructured so that four caravans were started from various locations in the state. Main starting points included Staunton, Fairfax, Hampton, and Emporia with vehicles joining in at sub-locations heading to the Capitol. Several supporters from South Hill joined in as the caravan from Martinsville made its way to Richmond.
On December 30, 2020, South Hill resident Phillip Kallam was involved in a terrible accident that resulted in an extensive hospital stay. Kallam was driving his 2002 Ford Ranger northbound on Goodes Ferry Road when he lost control in a curve causing him to drive off of the right side of the road. According to State Police reports, Kallam overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to come back into the roadway, cross the centerline, and run off the left side of the highway where the Ranger struck a tree and overturned. Many community members and businesses started fundraisers to help the Kallam family through the financially trying time. Robert and Tammy Furr, owners and operators of Furr’s Deli in Bracey, decided to host a Boston Butt Sale to assist the Kallam’s with funding for Phillip’s rehabilitation treatments at a facility in Georgia. Initially there were 100 butts purchased to be cooked on but with an outpouring of support the count ended up being over 300 and the Furr’s handed Phillip and his wife Nicki a check for around $8,000.
February- The BGF Industries Multilayer Plant in South Hill made plans to close their facility at the end of March. Employees had received a letter shortly before Christmas of 2020, informing them of the upcoming closure and that operations would be moved to the Altavista location.
First Christian School was one of the only schools in the county that had been fully operational through the pandemic. While considering CDC and VDSS guidelines and the Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020 program from the Virginia Department of Education, Headmistress Erinn Baird and her staff came up with a plan to reopen for the regular school year back in June 2020. Returning students to face-to-face learning at First Christian has allowed for the social interaction with peers and making new friends that students need.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane, Virginia Ed Strategies CEO Jennifer Stevens, and Bristol Superintendent and President of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools Keith Perrigan visited the Mecklenburg County School Board office on Thursday, February 11 to announce that the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia Ed Strategies “will collaborate to create a professional development program to increase teacher effectiveness and improve in-person, remote and hybrid instruction in science, mathematics and computer science”.
First Baptist Church of South Hill welcomed Pastor Steve Battaglia on Sunday, February 21. Battaglia said that he looks forward to the growth of the church, “not just numerically, but in our faith and our relationship with one another.”
A winter storm blew through Mecklenburg and surrounding counties leaving a trail of downed trees and power lines in its wake. Thousands of residents were left without power, many of which are still without. Mecklenburg Electric called “Winter Storm Tabitha” one of the worst storms in the Cooperative’s 83-year history in regards to system damage. Dominion Power reported 90% of their Southside Service area without power and Southside Electric Cooperative reported about 85% of there service area had lost power.
After 23 years of protecting and serving Mecklenburg citizens, Dale Sturdifen has retired from the Virginia State Police. Sturdifen began his stint with the Virginia State Police (VSP) in Stafford County in 1997. From Stafford, he moved to Prince William County, and then on to Mecklenburg where he has settled. He served as a trooper in Mecklenburg County for 5 years before being promoted to Special Agent.
Local legend and community leader, Frank Malone, passed away last Wednesday, February 17 at age 69 of natural causes. Frank spent a long career as a radio host for WJWS/WSHV, a job that would eventually earn him the title of “the Voice of South Hill”. Many residents grew up listening to Tradio on the Radio and the Malone Morning Show every weekday. Malone’s voice was a constant in our daily routines.
March- Sophie Crowder of South Hill was awarded the “Stellar Student Ambassador” award from Higher Orbits for her accomplishments and her work in inspiring the next generation of future STEMists, leaders, and space explorers.
In January of 2019, Sophie participated in the Higher Orbits Go For Launch Full Steam Ahead project. A video from Higher Orbits said, “It was clear that Sophie had quite the passion for STEM and space.”
Clarksville was saddened by the closure of The Lamplighter Restaurant and Candlelight Lounge on February 28. Opened in 1997, the family-owned restaurant came to be known for great service and appetizing food. Clarksville residents will surely miss their staple artichoke and crab dips. Owner of three years, Chad Barbour, posted a video explaining this decision on The Lamplighter’s Facebook Page.
A benefit corn hole tournament was held on Sunday, March 14th at “Gary’s Place” in Lawrenceville. The first Tournament consisted of a $25 entry blind draw with 70% paid out as prize money. Subsequent tournaments were $10 blind draws with 80% payout. All proceeds benefitted the Kallam Family.
On March 24, United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $2,390,400 in federal funding from the United States Department of Agriculture for infrastructure improvements in specific areas, including Brodnax. The funds were provided by the Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, which is designed to provide affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas.
Faculty and staff held a small ceremony on Friday, March 26 in the school gym to recognize the Senior Homecoming Court. Homecoming King was Adam Piercy and Homecoming Queen was Riley Grace Turner.
April- Kacy Freeman of South Hill was challenged by her teacher at Dance It Out Jazz Ensemble in LaCrosse to give back to the community and support a good cause. Kacy chose to run a diaper drive to support The Selah Center.
Local Southern Soul artist, Big G, made his way back to Mecklenburg County to shoot his first official music video with Kwaman Stevenson of Shotta Gang Films. The music video for “Can I Hold You” can be found on both Youtube and on Shotta Gang Films’ Facebook page. Locations for the video included both Boydton and South Hill.
Damien Ashworth of Buffalo Junction was charged with the 2019 murder of Anthony Raekwon Roberts of Clarksville. Ashworth’s trial began on Monday, April 5 at the Mecklenburg County Circuit. On Friday, April 9, after a six hour deliberation, the jury found Ashworth guilty of second degree murder, felony homicide, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from within a vehicle, discharging a firearm in a public place, wounding during commission of a felony, use of a firearm while committing aggravated wounding, and use of a firearm while committing murder.
At its monthly business meeting in April the LaCrosse Town Council approved the building of a new fire station.
The SHOPS of South Hill kicked off a Hometown Heroes promotion to celebrate local first responders, teachers, nurses, and linemen who have gotten us through the winter storms and COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.
The Virginia General Assembly voted to legalize the possession of recreational marijuana in Virginia.
May- Virginia Homes of Boydton cut the ribbon on their South Hill location on Wednesday morning, May 5.
Crestview Memorial Park hosted a Mother’s Day ceremony in memory of all of the mothers buried in the cemetery. Sales Manager Bettie Pearson welcomed guests and introduced the new Administrator, Sherry Malone.
Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmaster teams dominated the Bass Nation of Virginia Youth State Championship held in April. The top two fishing duos from each state were invited to the National Championship each year; this year, pairs from both The Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmasters and The Mecklenburg High School Anglers earned a top spot to compete at nationals.
Chambers In Action (C.I.A.) hosted a Unity Luncheon at the new Mecklenburg County Middle/High School facility in Baskerville.
June- The Bracey History Project is a group of Community Center members with a common goal to preserve and remember Bracey’s heritage. The group hosted a Bracey History Project Day on May 29 with the hope of spreading the word about their mission and gathering stories from those who are from the area and remember the old town.
The Southside Rescue Squad fought through the wind and rain to continue their annual bucket drive and Turkey Breast/Boston Butt Sale on Saturday, May 29.
Former Park View High School standout and Palmer Springs native Odicci Alexander instantly became one of the most recognized college athletes in the country after her outstanding play over the past week for James Madison University in the NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department received a Class 3/3Y Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Services Office.
Park View High School graduated the Class of 2021 on Saturday, June 12 in the school gymnasium. Guests included School Board Chiarman, Gavin Honeycutt, Superintendent Paul Nichols, Board of Supervisors Chairman, Glen Barber, Principal Dominique Sturdivant, and the family and friends of the students. (Jami Snead photo)
Marah Taylor of South Hill accepted a deal from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office on Monday, June 14 to plead guilty to felony embezzlement and conducting illegal transactions.
July- The Battle of the Hometown Heroes Charity Softball Game/ Picnic in the Park event brought a large crowd of spectators to Park View High School. People filled the outskirts of the softball field and cars lined the streets to get a view of the annual firework show.
Odicci Alexander, announced via a recorded messaged at the Hometown Heroes Charity Softball Game that she would be leading the Hometown Christmas Parade as the Grand Marshall.
Board of Supervisors member Jim Jennings made the motion to deny an appeal to consider over turning a decision made the Planning Commission to deny two Comprehensive Plan Review applications submitted by Mecklenburg CSG 1, LLC. and Mecklenburg CSG 2, LLC based on the close proximity to the Town of Chase City and the opposition of the residents. The motion to deny passed with six in favor of denying the appeal, one vote against the denial, and one abstained. Charles Jones voted against the appeal and Claudia Lundy abstained.
USA Basketball announced that former Park View High School standout and San Antonio Spurs second-year guard Keldon Johnson has been named to the 2021 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball roster.
August- The South Hill Chamber of Commerce unveiled the newly re-imagined, one-of-a-kind LOVE sign.
An outpouring of emotions and memories started to hit social media after photos of the demolished Buckhorn Elementary School building began circulating on Aug. 9.
Keldon Johnson and Team USA win Olympic Gold!!
The Chamber of Commerce pulled off another successful carshow on Saturday, August 14. The event took place at South Hill Elementary with more than 60 participants.
Following a mandate from Governor Northam requiring all state employees to be vaccinated, VCU Health CMH announced that it is now mandatory it’s 800 employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Park View High School varsity football team kicked off its final season on Friday night when the Dragons travelled to Skipwith to battle cross-county rival Bluestone HS for the final edition of the “King of the County” contest.
September- United States Senator Mark Warner met with company leaders and Board members at Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative to discuss a strategy for building out infrastructure to support the expansion.
Discount Furniture Center played sponsor and host to the Steak Cookoff Association on Saturday, Sept. 4 on the front lawn of the store located on Peebles Street in South Hill.
Families Embracing Autism Together (F.E.A.T) was recently awarded a Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund grant. With the grant, F.E.A.T. hopes to create an inclusive employment opportunities within Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.
Co-founder Mandy Calhoun told the School Board that Erin Spence, Educational Specialist for MCPS, responded to a social media post from F.E.A.T. about the program in hopes to incorporate the program into the public school system.
Based on the SOL pass rate of 60.46%, Mecklenburg County is ranked 50th out of 132 school divisions in the state of Virginia.
October- The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department hosted a small ceremony on Monday night honoring those who responded to, what many called, the worst entrapment they had ever seen on Interstate 85 early in September. Chris Thomas with ACI Fire and Safety, a rescue tool distributor, said he was honored to present members of the LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department, Southside Rescue Squad, and South Hill Volunteer Fire Department with a gold pin award for the commitment and dedication they showed when responding to the horrific call.
The American Association for the Advancement of Science named South Hill’s own, Sophie Crowder, 16, “A Girl of the Future”.
A Dollar General is currently under construction at 484 Piney Pond Road in Brodnax. At this time, the grand opening is slated for late winter.
The South Hill Chamber of Commerce received a $50,000 “Welcome Back to Business” grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development as part of a $4.4 million program designed to revitalize communities across the state.
November- The American Bass Angler’s National Tournament—one of the largest grassroots tournaments in the nation—came to Mecklenburg. Anglers from 21 different states made their way to Mecklenburg beginning October 16 and remained until the following Saturday, October 23.
The South Hill Enterprise and The News Progress welcomed our new Office Assistant, Clarissa Hite. She joined us after the retirement of our longtime Office Manager, Barbara Arthur.
New School construction has stayed on schedule and under budget throughout the construction process.
Hayleigh Hylton of Brodnax was sentenced to 12 months, with two suspended, in a correctional facility for her part in the 2019 murder of Raekwon Roberts in Clarksville.
Shanice Bullock, 29, of South Hill along with Stephen Taylor, 50, of Wake Forest, were involved in a bribery scheme at Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg.
December- The Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 903 in Bracey on Saturday, December 4. A Ford F350 hauling diesel fuel struck the driver of a white Land Rover. The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist LGVFD with the entrapped individual in the Land Rover.
The driver of the Land Rover died at the scene from injuries sustained in the head on collision. It was later discovered that a dog was in the vehicle as well. The driver of the Ford F350 suffered minor injuries.
Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers from Mecklenburg and Brunswick Counties met Saturday morning to shop for 40 kids in need this Christmas.
A devastating tornado made its way through Kentucky destroying homes, businesses, and even entire towns. As of December 17, the death toll had reached 88, making this one of the deadliest tornados in history. When news of the destruction reached Robert and Tammy Furr, they immediately started thinking of ways to assist those left without.
South Hill was named one of the top 14 Christmas towns in Virginia by onlyinyourstate.com. The article encourages readers to head to South Hill for “a true, good ‘ol fashioned Southern Christmas” and a perfect small town shopping and dining experience in our local businesses.
