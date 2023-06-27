The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department hosted a community “push in” event on Saturday afternoon for their new heavy duty rescue truck.
Rescue 7 was designed to handle the protection of life, limb, and property, replacing the existing 2005 Spartan Hackney. It will be primarily used to respond to motor vehicle accidents, however, it will be equipped to handle HAZMAT calls, confined spaces, high angle rescue, animal rescue, below grade rescue, extrication, man versus machine, farm machinery, water rescue, grain bin rescue, mass casualty, active shooter, RIT, rehab, mobile command, rope rescue, air, light, trench and shoring.
“A lot of time and effort has gone into this truck and it’s something we have been working on for years. To see the heart and dedication of the committee members, and the truck come to life in the biggest project in our history is something I will never forget” said Fire Chief Michael Vaughan. “I also want to say thank you to the Town of South Hill, Mecklenburg County, our citizens and businesses as none of this would be possible without you.”
“We live in a great community, with the very best support from our citizens and businesses and it’s because of you we are successful. Rescue 7 is officially in service to serve our communities and surrounding communities for years to come. Thanks to our families who have to sacrifice daily to allow us the opportunity to volunteer. Thank you to our Auxiliary who is always there at a moments notice no matter what the situation is. Shout out to Pierce Manufacturing, Atlantic Emergency Solutions, and Randall Smith for building a beautiful, capable and well built rig.”
