Local Business Spotlight: Dream Krete

Dreamkrete is a local, family owned and operated decorative concrete supplier and installer recently relocated from Chesterfield County to beautiful Southside Virginia at 34 Piney Pond Rd.Brodnax, VA 23920. Along with this new location they have a location in Fort Worth, Texas and are proud to announce the soon to open Tampa, Florida location. Dreamkrete offers supplies and services for all facets of decorative concrete as well as training and consulting. Their national representatives, comprised of master craftsman of the trade, are experienced and eager to help decorative concrete contractors and projects be a success.
Dreamkrete's owners, Danielle and Jeremy Wilkerson, will also be moving to the area in spring of 2021 and look forward to being an integral part of the community. Their roots run deep here. Jeremy grew up near Kenbridge, Virginia and both have had and still have numerous family members that live and raise their families in the area. They, as well as their team, are extremely excited to be back "home" and look forward to what the future has in store here.
Jeremy and Danielle both say, " We can't wait to serve Southside Virginia and Northern North Carolina! We LOVE what we do and want to share our knowledge, experience and enthusiasm for our craft with all who'd like to learn. Whether we're meeting with or training contractors or creating unique projects with our customers we take our craft very seriously. We want to give them the best experience decorative concrete has to offer. If our customers are happy our industry grows and growing our industry is what we hold dear to our hearts. It is our goal that one day Southside Virginia is the home of the nation's first and finest decorative concrete trade academy."
The installation team at Dreamkrete has well over 30 years of combined experience and are ready to help your decorative concrete dreams come true. Jeremy, Roy and the Krew have been recognized as industry leaders and have even been awarded honors from The American Society of Concrete Contractors for their achievements in polished concrete. Jeremy has served on the board of supervisors for The Concrete Polishing Council and been honored to have written numerous articles for multiple media outlets about decorative concrete such as Concrete Decor Magazine. Their drive and passion for their business shines in every project, big or small.
They refer to their customers as family. Once you've received the Dreamkrete experience you'll know they mean every word of that and will strive to make you a "family member" for life. Whether you are a seasoned vet in the industry, first timer looking to learn a new skill, a home or business owner or project supervisor they pride themselves in giving you the best experience, advice, products or service to make your project a dream, pun intended.
Please help us welcome the Dreamkrete team to the area. Stop by and see them if you're in the area. Store hours are 9-5 Monday through Friday or by appointment. You can also call, email or find them on Facebook at 804-745-4700;option 1 for VA, service@dreamkrete.com or search Dreamkrete Decorative Concrete Supply. Their website is www.dreamkrete.com . They are always willing to help and look forward from hearing from you today!
