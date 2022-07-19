COVID outbreak forces show cancellation at Colonial

The upcoming production of STEEL MAGNOLIAS was recently cancelled due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus amongst the cast and crew.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of all performances of this C.A.T.S. Community Theatre production. Out of concern for the health and safety of our cast, staff, crew, and patrons, this decision has been made, albeit reluctantly,” read a release from Executive Director Lauren Epps.
Beginning on Tuesday, July 19 at 9 a.m., ticket purchasers are asked to contact the Box Office at 434-262-4170 or visit the Colonial Centre at 220 South Mecklenburg Avenue to let them know if you would prefer a refund for your tickets. The are also offering the opportunity to exchange the tickets for a future production. “It is our intent to reschedule STEEL MAGNOLIAS for some time in 2023.”
“We thank you for your patience and understanding. We thank the cast and crew for their dedication and hard work. This is an unfortunate turn of events. We wish a different outcome were possible, but this is the right decision to make on behalf of everyone involved.
Special thanks to Watkins Hearing Aids Center, Touchstone Bank, and Stahl Accounting and Tax, Inc. for their willingness to sponsor this production and for their unwavering support of our efforts to bring quality entertainment and arts education to South Hill.”
