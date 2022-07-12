Three generations of golfers; Reese family a staple in Country Club history

Golf at the South Hill Country Club runs deep in the Reese family. Being one of the charter members, father and grandfather, E.B. Reese, has been playing there since 1961.
E.B., along with Tom Bryson, Lenny Slack, C.B. Matthews, Les Leonard, Dr. Bob Croft, and others, found a location on the outskirts of Town limits and brought in architects to help design a golf course for the community.
After serving time in World War II and returning home to work at AIG Insurance Company, Reese decided to pick up golf as more of a hobby. He married the same year that he started playing, in 1961, and soon had a son, Bryant.
Later, Bryant started expressing an interest in golf and began playing. He attended a school that specialized in golf training from professional players. Currently Bryant works as an award-winning Financial Advisor for Virginia Farm Bureau and is a 17-time champion of the annual Country Club golf tournament.
Bryant’s daughter Paige followed in her father and grandfather’s footsteps picking up golf at young age. She received golf lessons from professionals and competed in many tournaments as she grew up. Paige went on to earn a full scholarship to play golf at Radford University and is currently a Branch Manager for Wells Fargo Bank in Richmond.
