Nearly 2,000 Mecklenburg residents have been vaccinated

Every week Mecklenburg County gets closer to 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases. Over the past two weeks, there have been 81 new cases discovered. Currently, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) shows that Mecklenburg has accrued 1,941 cases with 79 hospitalizations and 50 deaths.
According to the Southside Planning District Commission’s new COVID overview system, roughly 5.6% of Mecklenburg residents have been vaccinated so far. The VDH dashboard reports that just over 6,000 have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 1,745 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A majority of Virginia counties have moved from a red on the COVID-19 risk spread scale to an orange. This is includes Mecklenburg County, however neighboring Halifax County remains in the red.
On February 17, Virginia Governor Northam invited Virginians to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. The new centralized system that the Commonwealth is using, allows for individuals to easily pre-register, confirm their spot on the wait list, and learn more about the vaccination program.
The new registration website and call center are designed for ease of access and streamlining the whole vaccination sign up process. Those who have already pre-registered have been switched over automatically to the new system.
As stated in the release earlier this week, “To complete your pre-registration, you will be asked to provide some basic information to determine your eligibility. You will not be asked for your social security number or your immigration status. Anyone who pre-registers will receive a pre-registration confirmation and a reference code that can be used to verify that you are still on the wait list. Individuals can also specify whether they prefer to be contacted by phone, text, or email.
Virginians who qualify for Groups 1A and 1B are currently eligible for vaccinations. This includes health care personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, people age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, those living and working in homeless shelters and correctional facilities, and individuals with underlying medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”
Thanks to a bill signed on February 17, Virginia dentists—as well as other healthcare professionals—will be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines. As this bill becomes law, dental professionals and students in good standing will become able to volunteer at vaccination clinics across the Commonwealth. With more hands on deck, Virginia is hoping rollout of the vaccine will go more smoothly.
