"The Conversation Continues" this Saturday, November 21st at 11:00 a.m. on the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse Facebook page! You will learn about the study and each facilitator as we prepare to begin in January!
"Life Changers", an Aglow International publication written by Graham Cooke, "is part of a powerful, personal development program designed to help you see yourself as God sees you and experience life from a place of fullness and abundance."
Start January with a new vision over yourself and your journey with Christ! One of three facilitators will guide you through this five month journey that will meet twice a month. Zoom will be our platforms which allows you to call in or stream with the group.
Contact Rachel Brown at southhillaglow@gmail.com for more details! This event can also be accessed via conference call by dialing in to 978-990-5000, access code 783647.
