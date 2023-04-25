South Hill native returns to perform at the Colonial this weekend

Tommy Pearson will return to his hometown of South Hill for the FOR THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK - Tribute to AC/DC concert this Saturday at the Colonial Theater.
Pearson was born and raised in the area. He left to attend James Madison University after graduating high school.
“After graduating from JMU, I got a job in Richmond and I’ve lived in and around that area ever since. My parents, Billy and Marion, stayed in the house they had when I was born until they died, so I still visited them as often as I could. My mom died a few years ago but my dad just died last year at the age of 96. People would remember my dad as the mail carrier for the rural route up 47 and my mom as a nurse at Community Memorial. Recently, I was in town to get some tires from David Beane at Ingram Tire, who was a friend of mine growing up. In fact, David was one of the people responsible for my love of AC/DC because he had several of their tapes. When people ask me where I’m from, I still say ‘I live outside of Richmond, but I’m FROM South Hill.’ I’m very proud of where I’m from.”
Tommy recalls growing up in the area and how much it has grown since he resided here fulltime. He used to tell people that he lived “behind the A&P”, which no longer exists.
“There was one stoplight where Garland Drug and Montgomery Drug stores were located on opposite corners of the Atlantic Street. The 7/11 and post office were right there too. Atlantic Street and Mecklenburg Avenue were residential streets with nothing but homes. Now a lot of the homes have been torn down to put businesses up and the houses that are still standing have been converted to businesses too. South Hill Elementary school is now a restaurant and South Hill Academy, where I went to grade school, is an assisted living facility. My high school, Mecklenburg Academy, is gone. When I graduated from high school, the only things to the east on 58 were Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, and McDonald’s, and now it’s all built up. That was all woods where my friends and I rode dirt bikes. South Hill has just grown so much, especially out that way.”
Pearson says that his fondest memory of South Hill is just the small town living. “We all knew each other, cared about each other, and looked out for each other. I can remember going to the A&P at the end of my street as a little kid to get things for my mom. She’d send me with a signed blank check and the cashier would fill it out. A couple of times I forgot to take the check and the cashier would let me take the groceries home and come back with the check later. I loved riding dirt bikes with my friends, playing basketball after school, things like that. The police caught me many times riding my dirt bike on the street, but they would just ask ‘is your dad Billy Pearson’ and when I said yes. They would tell me to go home and stay off the street. Social media has kept me in touch with some of my friends, but there are a ton I’ve lost touch with and wonder what they’re doing now and how their lives have been. I hope to see some at the show.”
The band consists of five members; Lead singer Brian Lytle, who goes by the stage name Bon Johnson; lead guitarist Paul Pearson, who goes by the stage name Fangus Young; rhythm guitarist Tommy Pearson, who goes by the stage name Mallet; bassist Craig Lague, who goes by the stage name Cliff Bar; drummer Eddie Payne, who uses the stage name Phil Slayed.
“Everybody in the Richmond music scene knows I’m a major AC/DC fan so I’ve been asked to play in AC/DC tribute bands a few times but they always fizzled out. It had been a few years since the last attempt when our drummer Eddie, who I didn’t know before, reached out to me to see if I wanted to try again. He had heard my name from other people so he contacted me first and then the two of us found all the other guys through either personal connections or ads. Everybody in the band now is an original member. Nobody was ever in the band and then left. The same five guys that made up the band when we played our first gig are all still in it. It just clicked this time, I’m happy to say that.”
As a longtime AC/DC fan, Pearson learned to play guitar by listening to their songs. “There’s no messing around with them. They are hard rock that makes you feel good and want to sing along. Everybody seems to like AC/DC for one reason or another. Whether it is rock fans, country fans, metal fans, or pop fans, everyone likes AC/DC. They are one of the biggest selling bands of all time and Back in Black is the second or third biggest selling album of all time.”
Tommy says, though he has played many shows all over the state, he is looking forward to his show at the Colonial this weekend more than any he has ever played.
“I was very much into music as a teenager, but I had just gotten started playing guitar when I left for JMU. I never played in a band when I lived in South Hill. It will be a dream come true to be playing and look out to see familiar faces and people I haven’t seen in decades. At intermission I’m definitely going to be out in the crowd trying to say hello to as many people as I can. It’s an added bonus that it is at the Colonial Theater, since it closed when I was 5 or 6 years old. One of the people that worked there gave me a great tour of it when I was down last week and it looks amazing. A handful of people from South Hill have seen me play at the Beacon Theater in Hopewell and I love that place, but this will be a million times more fun than that.”
“I just want people to come in ready to sing and holler have a great time. The more energetic the audience is and the more they participate, the better the show is. I made a social media post and told people to come out so they could either say ‘Hey, Tommy’s band is pretty good!’ or ‘Man, he’s just as much of a fool as he ever was.’ I don’t care either way, I’m just looking forward to being back home and making South Hill proud.”
