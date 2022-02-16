Small Business Spotlight: The Teacher’s Lounge brings something extra to 313 Franklin

Since it’s opening, 313 Franklin Cocktails & Kitchen has quickly become a local favorite providing great food and drink options, a cozy atmosphere, and service with a smile.
Recently, owners Tony and Gretchen Hayes and Billy and Bonnie Wilkinson, decided to add on to the restaurant. Manager Hannah Hayes says, “As we continued to grow, we knew that we needed additional space for the restaurant. Initially, we wanted to add on a space for guests to wait for a table but the addition quickly turned into additional dining space.”
With the restaurant being located in the cafeteria of the former South Hill Elementary School, they decided to stay on theme, naming the new space “The Teacher’s Lounge”.
“Customers love that we’re located in the refurbished school, we decided to just keep that going.”
Currently, The Teacher’s Lounge is available for dining for dinner with happy hour drink and appetizer specials offered during Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays.
“We are also able to use the space for small group lunch parties from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Hannah and Co-manager Scott look forward to hosting many events in the Teacher’s Lounge including bourbon tasting, wine and cheese pairings, and other social events.
313 Franklin Cocktails & Kitchen is located in the old South Hill Elementary School on Franklin Street. For more information about upcoming events or to book The Teacher’s Lounge for your lunch party call 434-584-9382 or email 313franklinck@gmail.com.
