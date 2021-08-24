Pet of the Week: Clara R

Clara R. is an 8 month old chocolate colored Lab/Chessie mix, weighing 25 lbs. She is a super sweet, friendly & playful puppy who is HOUSE-BROKEN spayed, vaccinated & HW negative. She lived in the country and unfortunately went after the owner's ducks, chickens & turkeys, killing some. The owner wants her to be re-homed to someone without all the farm animals. Clara is a bright pup, who loves attention and activity. To adopt, visit LCSPCA at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927 Mon-Sat from 12-4. Call (434) 374-8076 or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com.