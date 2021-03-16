Fraud and police evasion top crime report

On March 15 Deputy Burch observed a vehicle traveling 98 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The suspect vehicle continued East on HWY 58 and made no attempt to stop after he activated his emergency lights and siren. As they approached Mecklenburg Manor the vehicle began repeatedly braking and pulled to the right side of the road, crossing the curb. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver exited the vehicle. The driver, a male approximately 5’9” wearing dark clothing with red writing on the back and had shoulder length hair, ran on foot towards the apartments after he instructed him to stop. A foot pursuit ensued and the suspect was not apprehended at that time. Sheriff’s Office K-9’s were deployed later and tracked to an apartment with no contact made. The vehicle in question had been reported stolen out of Durham NC. Evidence was collected from the vehicle and the investigation continues.
On March 14 Deputy Short was dispatched to 206 River Wynd Drive in Clarksville for a subject that had recovered a firearm that was unattended. Deputy Short located the gun laying on a table in an apartment at the complex. The gun had a bullet in the chamber and nine rounds present in the magazine. Deputy Short ran the serial number and the gun came back stolen out of Pittsylvania County. This is still under investigation.
On March 11 Corporal B. King, K-9 Officer Bak, Sergeant B. Carnes, Deputy T. J. Jimmerson, and Deputy T. Duncan went to Bluestone Middle School to do an open air sniff of vehicles with School Resource Officer D. Lett. K-9 Bak alerted while at the school and a search was conducted. Three $1 bills were found folded with a white powdery substance on the inside, a clear glass pipe, a clear straw, and an empty small Ziploc bag with a white powdery substance on the inside, and another Ziploc bag with a white crystal like substance. These items were seized and will be sent to the State Lab for identification.
On March 9, a fraud victim met Corporal Fitts at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The victim began explaining that he had filled out an application online to an unknown company to be a mystery shopper. On Wednesday, March 3rd, the victim received a check in the amount of $2880.00 from Amoco Federal Credit Union and then opened an account with the check at a Bank in Clarksville. Two days later he withdrew $2500.00 from that account. On Tuesday, March 9th, the victim got a call from the Bank and was told the check was fraudulent and he was responsible to pay back the $2500.00. The check was sent through Fed-Ex and it was addressed to the current address and the sender was Raymond Raiford with an address of 221 Aldergate Street, Monterey Park, CA. 91755. Inside the package was the check and instructions on what the check was for. The instructions were for the victim to cash the check and go to Wal-Mart and purchase three gift cards while paying with cash in the amount of $1000.00. After the purchase, he was to take a picture of the front and back of the cards and send it to email. The investigation continues.
On March 10 Sergeant B. Carnes stopped a vehicle on Highway 47 for a traffic infraction. While obtaining driver information and the suspicious nature of the subjects, assistance was requested. Corporal B. King and Deputy T. Duncan responded to assist. An open-air sniff of the vehicle was conducted while waiting for driver information to be returned. K-9 Bak alerted and a search was conducted. Money and 20 packs of heroin were seized from the vehicle. An investigation continues.
On March 3 Deputy J. Short was dispatched to 1729 Highway 58 for a report of a suspicious vehicle. While responding the reporting party advised that he had found a vehicle that was parked under a shed located at 1775 Highway 58. The subject advised that this house is vacant and no one is supposed to be on the property. Once Deputy Short arrived on scene he ran the suspect vehicle information, which returned to a subject from Halifax County. Deputy Short made contact with Halifax County and asked them to make contact with the vehicle owner. Halifax stated that the vehicle owner had reported the vehicle stolen about an hour and a half earlier. It was later learned who was driving the vehicle after a K-9 track in both Mecklenburg and Halifax County. This case will be turned over to Halifax County for prosecution with permission from the Mecklenburg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
Anyone having information about these crimes or any crimes in Mecklenburg County are asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477 information leading to an arrest could result in payment of up to $1000.00
