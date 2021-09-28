In the last joint meeting of the Southside Planning Commission and the Clarksville Town Council it was decided that moving forward with the Stolarz Terrace Apartments construction would be on hold so that public opinion on the matter could be heard.
Revisions were made to the project after concerns were expressed from local residents. The application to build 16 new units was reduced to 14 to cut back on the “total amount of people and density”. Stolarz proposed keeping enough parking spaces for a 16-unit dwelling to address concerns about parking along the street during busy hours. The plan was also upgraded to include a landscaping for screening and a fence around the property adjacent to the neighbors who expressed their concerns about privacy.
On Sept. 15, the planning commission reviewed the proposed changes and voted to recommend that the Clarksville Town Council grant a Special Use Permit, allowing the construction of the 14-unit complex. 10 of the 14 will be two bedroom apartments and four will be one-bedroom units.
The recommendation to approve the permit came with the following conditions:
1.) To ensure adequate safety buffering and screening of the structures and the parking lot, Mr. Stolarz would need to provide a Landscaping Plan that meets the requirements of Article 14 (Landscaping) section of the Clarksville Zoning Ordinance.
2.) Stefan Stolarz must obtain a variance from the Board of Zoning Appeals to reduce the minimum lot area from 2-acre minimum to 1.2 acres.
3.) To obtain the proper Land-Distributing Permits and Building Permits from Mecklenburg County.
4.) To obtain the proper land access permits from VDOT to access the property.
After being asked if there were any environmental concerns around the property, B&B Consultants Engineer Gerald Hooton said, “Aspects to address but no concerns directly but it’s the type environmental aspects you deal with all the time. This plan, just like any other plan in the state of Virginia, is going to have to go to DEQ to get an environmental permit. He is also going to have to have erosion and sediment control drawings, which will be through the county and through the Town.”
Hooton said that Stolarz has had a wetland specialist come out to the site to test if the any wetland plants or waters would be impacted by the construction or required a permit. There was none found on the property.
One concern that will have to be addressed is sediment runoff and storm runoff and making sure that all stays on the sight.
“What happens if doesn’t? You make these plans just expecting that they will work. Has the Corp. of Engineers been approached about these environmental issues?” asked Councilwoman Carolyn Hite.
Hooten said that DEQ and not the Army Corp. of Engineers handle the environmental aspect of it. “The Army Corp. of Engineers would get involved if we anticipated impacting wetlands and waters of the U.S.”
Concerns were raised about sediment runoff on the adjoining back property. Hooten explained that it is basically “clean up”. Using a shovel or vacuum truck the runoff would be brought back on the construction sites.
It was asked if Town Manager Jeff Jones had heard any more concerns from the residents since the revision letter had been sent out.
Jones said that the only person that he had spoken to was Dr. Charles Harris, who previously expressed his concerns about the proposal at the public meeting, and that he seemed to be more settled on the idea and moving forward with the project.
