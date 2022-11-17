The annual Hanging of the Greens and Service of Scripture and Music will be held at Union Chapel United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 27th at 3 p.m. The program will include performances by guests Megan Douglas, cellist and Carol Henderson, pianist. There will be two selections with the entire ensemble; Breath of Heaven and Mary Did You Know. The program will begin with a cello and piano rendition of O Come to Us, Emmanuel. There will be solos and duets with the various musicians; Dee Pinnell, flutist; Betty Edwards, Soloist; Hal Crowder, Percussionist and Sally Tharrington, Pianist. Reverend John E. Conner will conduct the service with Abbie Crowder serving as Acolyte. In addition to the Hanging of the Greens, the Service of Scripture and Music recounts the telling of Christ’s birth in celebration of Advent and Christmas. The public is welcome.
