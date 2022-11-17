Hanging of the Greens

Front row, Abby Crowder, Acolyte; Megan Douglas, Cellist; Sally Tharrington, Pianist; Dee Pinnell, Flutist and Betty Edwards, Vocalist.  Back row, Hal Crowder, Percussionist; Curt Shuey, Vocalist; Reverend John Conner; Bradyn Cole, Violinist and Reverend Jay Carey, District Superintendent, Living Waters District of the United Methodist Church.

The annual Hanging of the Greens and Service of Scripture and Music will be held at Union Chapel United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 27th at 3 p.m.  The  program will include performances by guests Megan Douglas, cellist and Carol Henderson, pianist. There will be two selections with the entire ensemble; Breath of Heaven and Mary Did You Know. The program will begin with a cello and piano rendition of O Come to Us, Emmanuel.  There will be solos and duets with the various musicians; Dee Pinnell, flutist; Betty Edwards, Soloist; Hal Crowder, Percussionist and Sally Tharrington, Pianist.  Reverend John E. Conner will conduct the service with Abbie Crowder serving as Acolyte. In addition to the Hanging of the Greens, the Service of Scripture and Music recounts the telling of Christ’s birth in celebration of Advent and Christmas. The public is welcome. 