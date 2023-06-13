Backyard named Chamber Business of the Year just in time for their one year anniversary

The Backyard Brews and Bites has quickly become a hit with locals and visitors alike.
Chris Hardee, along with Shaun and Ashley Hardee, and Holly Painter, own the family friendly business and came up with the idea to open the spot after visiting a similar location nearby.
With the exception of Holly, none of the owners had any experience in the food industry so they were not sure what they were getting themselves in to. “We all own our own businesses that are completely opposite of this so it kind of just started out as an idea and we kind of got the ball rolling trying to find out where to put it and how we could do it. We are fortunate enough to have a lot of local people that are willing to help and offer advice.”
They are currently employing seven individuals to operate the kitchen and eight at the bar. “It’s hard to find staff these days but everyone we’ve hired has been great.”
The restaurant, just across the street from Red Barn convenience store, may seem small on the outside, but there is no shortage of space once you enter through the backdoor. Located in the basement is inside seating, a bar/counter for ordering, full beer and food menu displays, merchandise for purchase, a modern simplistic decor, and plenty of places for cute photo opportunities.
On the outside you will find picnic tables, a stage, umbrellas for shade, and lots of games to play. They even provide suncreen, bug spray, and hand sanitizer for their guests.
In the winter months The Backyard Brews and Bites offers igloos for rent to keep customers warm and cozy. They also add propane fire pits and heaters so patrons can still enjoy the backyard.
Their menu has been extended over the past year to include more mini flatbread pizzas like the “Hawaiian” with barbecue sauce, chicken. and pineapple; chicken salad, Birdie’s pimento cheese, and hummus cold plates; a buffalo chicken wrap, a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese or spicy mustard, and for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, pancake tacos, yogurt parfaits, and specialty mimosas.
“We’ve made a few changes along the way to the menu. We want to keep providing our customers with new options instead of the same thing year round,” said Holly.
The local spot features live family friendly music at least twice a week, a kids craft once a month, Music Bingo on Mondays, fun outdoor games including cornhole, giant Jenga, and giant Connect 4, and a featured “Dog of the Month”.
Backyard Brews and Bites is open from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sunday, and Monday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They offer plenty of Virginia and North Carolina beer options on tap, Rosemont Wine, some canned ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages. The food options still include many uniquely-named, specialty hotdogs, pretzel bites, nachos, popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, and more.
They currently offer a “Mug Club” membership which comes with perks like 20 oz. draft pours, instead of the standard 16, 10% off all merchandise, a free birthday beer, a “Neighborhood Watch” t-shirt, and specials every Monday.
Recently, Backyard Brews and Bites was named the South Hill Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year. “We are thankful to those who have guided us and supported us for the past year. We hope to keep providing a family friendly business for residents of the town and those visiting,” said Holly and Ashley.
For more information or reviews about The Backyard Brews and Bites you can download the Untappd app, which according to Chris is like Facebook for beer. Once you register, just follow The Backyard Brews and Bites and you will receive notifications about new beer being put on tap or upcoming entertainment events. You can also find everything on the Backyard Brews and Bites on the website www.backyardbrewsandbites.com.
