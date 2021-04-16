Clarksville receives Educational Alliance Grant

Parker Oil Company recently secured a $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Grant for Clarksville Elementary School. Mr. Alan Lenhart of Parker Oil presented the check to Mrs. Dalton, Principal, who accepted on behalf of the school.
