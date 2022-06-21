The Last Dragon; Park View graduates the final class

Park View High School Principal Dominique Sturdivant kicked off the final Park View High School graduation at the Saturday morning ceremony with a quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald.
“For what it’s worth it’s never too late, or my case too early, to be whoever you want to be. There is one limit. You can change or stay the same. There are no rules to this thing. We can make the best or the worst of it. I hope you make the best of it. I hope that you see things that startle you. I hope you feel things that you have never felt before. I hope you meet people with a different point of view. I hope live a life you’re proud of. If you find that you are not, I hope you have the courage to start all over again.”
School Board Chairman Gavin Honeycutt took time to thank the faculty, staff, administration, students, and the supportive family and friends who were able to attend the ceremony.
“In the prior weeks to your graduation ceremony, I began thinking about what I should say to you and I realized the answer was very simple.” He explained the three universal truths that have led to him becoming the successful person that he is today; overcoming adversity, embrace failure, and choose joy and love.
“I sincerely hope that the guiding principles in my life will benefit as you start your life’s journey. May each of you have a full life; full of success, contentment, and joy. Congratulations to the Park View graduating class of 2022.”
Chairman Glenn Barbour with the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors congratulating the class on their accomplishments from the Board and his graduating class of 1967.
“Those of us that have been fortunate enough to address groups of graduates over the years have a tendency to use many clichés. For example, we say ‘These are the best days of your life’, ‘follow your dreams’, ‘these are the memories you will carry forever’, and ‘it’s a tough world out there’. The reason we say these things to you is because they are true. It’s called wisdom that comes from experience. Many of us have traveled the road that you are on. We know where many of the potholes can be found. Our goal is to steer you around them. Look around graduates. Those faces looking back at you admire your accomplishment. They love you and they wish you nothing but the best in the future.”
Salutatorian Alivia Solum stated in her speech to her fellow classmates that graduating high school was one of the most significant achievements of today.
“We have faced many social and academic challenges but we still managed to make it here. However, we didn’t do it alone. I think I can speak for the entire graduating Class of 2022 by saying thank you to everyone in this room for your support and guidance through some of the most difficult times in our lives. “
Class Valedictorian Ahmyah Hicks reminded guests that none of the class would be where they are today without the support of their family and friends. She said that all of the hours that she missed hanging out with friends and the hours of sleep missed were absolutely worth it when she opened her acceptance letter to Stanford University.
“Whatever you do in life, make sure that it is worth it to you. Make sure that the sacrifices you make are what you think is best for you.”
