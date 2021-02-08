Operating a school during a worldwide pandemic means balancing health risks against the consequences of interrupting face-to-face learning. While the public school system has returned elementary, special needs, and English as a second language students to school, secondary public school students have been learning virtually for almost a year.
First Christian School is one of the only schools in the county that has been fully operational through the pandemic. While considering CDC and VDSS guidelines and the Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020 program from the Virginia Department of Education, Headmistress Erinn Baird and her staff came up with a plan to reopen for the regular school year back in June 2020.
Returning students to face-to-face learning at First Christian has allowed for the social interaction with peers and making new friends that students need. “Students learn more from direct interaction with the teacher and other students, typically there are less distractions in the classroom than at home. In-person instruction combines different ways of learning,” said Mrs. Baird.
She continued, “Teachers benefit by being able to build relationships with their students and they can identify a student’s strengths and weaknesses more easily. In person instruction can assess students more effectively and it is easier to ensure that work is that of the students. Parents are able to send their children to school while being able to work without the extra stress and time requirement that comes with online learning.”
A screening process is applied to every individual, including students, who enters FCS. Temperatures are taken and must be lower than 99.6 degrees in order to attend school. There is also a Daily Health Log from the Virginia Department of Health to screen students upon entry. Temperatures are taken again at midway through the day at 11:30 a.m. and any student attending the after school program will have their temperatures checked a third time at 3:15 p.m.
Baird then highlighted the strict disinfecting and cleaning process followed by teachers and staff throughout the day. “During the day items that need to be shared will be disinfected between uses and frequently touched surfaces are disinfected daily. Each room is sprayed with disinfectant as needed throughout the day and night as part of the cleaning procedures. Rugs are vacuumed and floors swept daily or more frequently if needed. Trash is removed each night or more frequently if needed.”
“All students are taught and reminded to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and increased monitoring ensures adherence. If soap and water are not readily available, hand sanitizer is used. Teachers have incorporated time to allow students to wash hands in between activities and before and after snacks and lunch. Students have their own individual supplies, in a personal box, labeled with their name, so students typically do not share supplies in the classrooms. All staff and students age five or older are required to wear a mask. There is an exception for anyone with a medical condition.”
If a student, teacher, or staff member tests positive for COVID, the school immediately does contact tracing to determine who has been directly exposed. The school then contacts the local department of health to confirm who has been directly exposed and how long those persons need to isolate. The school’s administrators personally contact anyone who has been directly exposed. The school’s custodial service is contacted to sanitize and clean the school building. Everyone who is not directly exposed is notified by the school’s instant alert system.
Mrs. Baird and the rest of the decision makers at First Christian even consider employees and students with pre-existing conditions. “We currently have two staff members that are at a higher risk. Their job duties have been adjusted to limit contact with others in the building. Both staff members work in the cafeteria. Students continue to have snack time in their classrooms. Lunch is not served in the cafeteria, but in the individual classrooms. First Christian School does not provide meals or snacks to elementary students. All students bring snacks from home. Lunches may be brought from home or students may order lunch from a local restaurant that delivers to the school. All ordered lunches are delivered to the students’ classes. For students who are at a higher risk, the school has offered a virtual learning option and the classroom environment has been modified (for example the use of plastic shields). The students have preferential setting to ensure social distancing.”
