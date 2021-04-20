A Skanska representative was on hand at the Monday night School Board meeting to provide an update on the new middle/high school facility.
The first floor of administration is complete, concrete is starting to be poured in the southern High School classrooms, permanent power has been connected, PVC roofing is nearly complete, and construction on the middle school athletic field is underway.
There have been no changes to the final completion date of August 1, 2022 and construction has stayed on budget at $109,849,732.
Board Member Wanda Bailey inquired about the sewer line that runs between Microsoft and the new facility. “Yes ma’am. There is one main pump station on the site and then we have two other lift stations along the route.”
The Park View High School BETA Club requested permission to attend the National BETA Convention to Disney World this year. This trip will take place from June 24 until June 29.
Mrs. Claire Mitchell explained that Park View has 11 students that have qualified in 10 different competitions; three sophomores that qualified in their first ever state convention, one junior, and seven seniors that would really like to end their BETA Club years on a high note.
Mrs. Mitchell said, “I have a senior speech competitor doing the speech competition for the third time. He moved up in divisions, he worked on his speech writing skills and is finally getting to qualify and move on. I have a senior art student who blows me away every year with her talent. I have a sophomore that competed at the freshmen/sophomore level of speeches that I couldn’t have paid to speak publicly in class and she placed first.”
She continued, “ I would really like the opportunity for them to continue to show how Mecklenburg County produce excellence.”
Superintendent Nichols said that moving forward into planning for the next school year the school system is looking at having students back to face-to-face learning five days a week.
Nichols explained that the biggest challenge that the schools are facing is providing transportation. “We have lost 50 bus drivers this year. We will be recommending to shift the schedules so that elementary schools will begin 30 minutes early next year.”
Following a question from Dora Garner, Mr. Nichols explained that the schools are not looking to use virtual Friday in next year’s plan. There will be an opportunity for students to remain virtual if they choose to but the goal is to get everyone back to in person learning.
Brian Dalton offered an update on transportation issues and driver policies. Changes to the bus driver contracts include:
Bus Driver Rates:
■ Regular Route One-Way (Morning OR Afternoon) (As determined by Current Fiscal Year Route Rates)
■ Regular Route Two-Way (Morning and Afternoon Trip does not exceed 180 minutes Combined)(As determined by Current Fiscal Year Route Rates)
■ Extended Route (Morning and Afternoon Trip does not exceed 340 minutes Combined) (As determined by Current Fiscal Year Route Rates)
■ GSSV routes shall be paid at extended route pay (As determined by Current Fiscal Year Route Rates)
■ Substitute bus drivers shall be paid at the route rate they drive or hourly rate per field trip, whichever is applicable. (As determined by Current Fiscal Year Route Rates)
■ Field trips are paid at an hourly rate of $15 per hour and offered in the order of: Sub list, regular route driver, and finally extended route driver
■ Bus fuelers shall be paid via stipend at a rate TBD.
■ Specialty routes such as Century 21 and remediation will be paid at a rate TBD as it pertains to the program.
■ If a driver forfeits their regular route for an hourly paid trip they also forfeit the pay for that route (no double dipping)
■ The Route rate will cover any scheduled or emergency visits to the transportation shop, all driver in service meetings, drug testing, evacuation drills, and weekly bus cleaning.
Car Driver Rates:
■ Regular Route (Morning and Afternoon Route does not exceed 180 minutes Combined) (As determined by Current Fiscal Year Route Rates)
■ Extended Route (Morning and Afternoon Route does not exceed 340 minutes Combined) (As determined by Current Fiscal Year Route Rates)
■ Substitute drivers shall be paid at the route rate they drive or hourly rate per field trip, whichever is applicable.
■ The Route rate will cover any scheduled or emergency visits to the transportation shop, all driver in service meetings, drug testing, evacuation drills, and weekly car cleaning.
