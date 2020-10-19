Election Day is about 2 weeks away. We have had record turnouts so far for early in-person and by-mail no excuse absentee voting. We expect things to continue to be busy at the office until the LAST DAY of early voting, which is October 31, 2020. Please make sure that you and your families plan to vote early at the office or by mail if you wish. There will be lines on Election Day. We are only going to allow at max 8 people in our larger precincts and as few as 2 in our smaller precincts.
This is for the protection of the voter and the officers of elections. We will be wiping down the voting booths after each voter. Unfortunately, this will create long lines but we have to put the safety of our workers and the general public first. If you have any questions about this please call the voter registration office at 434-738-6191 ext. 4313.
Our office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Our office will also be open the next two Saturday’s, October 24 & 31 from 8:00 - 4:00. October 31 is the last day to voter in-person early. The last day to request a vote by mail application is October 23, 2020.
There have already been historic turnouts for this election. Over 20% of the county has already voted, or received a ballot by mail. If you have received a ballot by mail it does have the return postage prepaid. Also, make sure that you follow the instructions when filling out envelope “B”. If you no longer wish to vote by mail make sure that you bring your unvoted, absentee ballot to the registrar's office, or polling location on Election Day. Once you surrender your unvoted ballot you will then be able to vote on the machine. Remember we have to account for every single ballot in and out of our office.
We want to make sure everyone is aware of all of his or her options. Again, we encourage people to do the in-person early voting, and if you have questions or concerns please contact our office.
Lastly, we are planning to move a polling place for this election, and that place is 802 - Gators General Store. We are waiting for the final approval from the School Board. As soon as we receive word that it has passed we will be mailing all affected votes a letter letting them know of this change. The proposed location is the gym at Bluestone Middle School.
