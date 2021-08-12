VA requiring masks for K-12 students

Amongst steeply rising COVID-19 case numbers in the Commonwealth, due in part to the Delta and other three variants, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has announced a Public Health Emergency Order to require universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia K-12 schools.
This order reinforces the current state law which requires all Virginia schools to adhere to mitigation strategies outline by the CDC.
Thought 73% of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the vaccine, only 40.3 percent of 12-15 years olds and 51.7 percent of 16-17 year olds have been fully vaccinated. Children under 12 years of age still are not eligible to receive any vaccination, which is presumably why the CDC has updated is guidelines for K-12 schools.
Mecklenburg County Superintendent Paul Nichols specified at the last School Board Meeting that he was waiting on statewide guidance before making a decision on mask wearing in August. He stated that he wanted Board members to prepare to take a vote on mask guidelines at the next scheduled meeting. Nichols was reportedly leaning towards requiring masks in elementary schools, and recommending their usage in secondary schools as social distancing would be hard to maintain during class transition times.
COVID-19 case numbers in Mecklenburg have jumped with 108 new cases having been reported in the last 14 days. Thankfully, no new deaths due to the virus have been reported at this time.
With only 41.4% of the adult population vaccinated, health officials are urging those who are unvaccinated to schedule an appointment to receive their shot.
Initial reports by the Virginia Department of Health show that Delta variation infections are increasingly common in those under 50 years of age.
Please be sure to mask up and call your doctor if you are experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID.
Stay safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.