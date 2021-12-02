COUNTY-WIDE OPEN BURN BAN
Effective at 6:00 PM
Wednesday December 1, 2021
The National Weather Service has declared Mecklenburg County as experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. In addition, the County is expected to see below normal precipitation through the end of December. Due to the combination of these factors, a county-wide ban on open burning has been implemented as authorized by Mecklenburg County.
Open burning is the burning of materials wherein products of combustion are emitted directly into the ambient air without passing through a stack or chimney from an enclosed chamber. This includes, but is not limited to, burning of leaves, brush, and/or other vegetation. Dry conditions currently exist outdoors that are favorable for rapid fire spread due to the lack of measureable rainfall throughout the County. This burn ban is effective beginning 6pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and will remain in effect until the area receives a significant amount of rainfall that decreases fire risk, at which time the ban shall be lifted. A violation of this burn ban may be punishable as a Class 3 Misdemeanor, which, pursuant to Virginia Code §18.2-11, carries for a conviction thereof a fine of not more than $500.
For further information, please contact Coordinator of Emergency Services Jon Taylor at 434-738-6191.
