“420 Friendly” event slated for Saturday in Palmer Springs

Mecklenburg County will see it’s first “420 friendly” event this Saturday, April 23 in Palmer Springs.
The celebration, titled Lazy Lake Daze, will be hosted by Cannabis Cultivators of Virginia LLC and aims to educate attendees on the benefits of marijuana. Dr. David J. Kroll, a Cannabis Science and Medicine Education specialist, will share his knowledge and research as the special guest speaker.
Event goers will also enjoy live music, fireworks, food trucks, and, though the sale of marijuana will be prohibited, there will be plenty of shopping opportunities with vendors such as Full Spectrum Hydroponics, Beyond the Plant, Shay’s Crafts N Stuff, The Succy Crafter, Fox Hound Custom Creations, Poppa Bears Kettle Korn, Uncle Jimmy’s Cotton Candy Truck, Full Circle Pizza, Nevaeh’s Crafts and Treats, Wooded BBQ, NyxwocketShop, Mt. JOY Naturals, SCNS- Epoxy Crafts, Jaya yoga, She Shed Stained Glass, Cakes & cognac, Addison Designs, Blended Soul, OMG OCPS, SNO FIELDS Shaved Ice, Love Cafe, Best Damn Gummys, and Sativa’s Garden LLC.
Lazy Lake Daze is sponsored in partnership by many local vendors like Creedmore Wellness, Furr’s Deli, Buds and Blossoms, and Total Image Solutions. Furr’s Deli Owner and Operator Robert Furr says, “Our good friends at Creedmore Wellness are part of the group who started it. Personally I believe marijuana should have been legal many years ago. I also believe it would be legal on a federal level if the states and government would work together. There are a lot of great medical uses and if big pharmaceutical companies weren’t so powerful, it could replace many pills which are used daily that have many side effects. I'm 50 years old and have recreational smoked pot for 30 years. I don’t believe it's a gateway drug and I've never seen anyone act a fool when smoking pot. On the other hand I have seen many deaths / domestic violence/ and public brawls where booze is involved. Should it be policed? Yes, just like with alcohol there should be a legal age limit.”
The event will take place at 1 p.m. this Saturday at 2444 Palmer Springs Road. Tickets are currently on sale for $25 each. You can purchase by using the link to eventbrite.com on the Lazy Lake Days event page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.