BA Senior of the Month

Brunswick Academy Senior, Jacob Felhauer, was recognized by the VISFL (Virginia Independent School Football League) last week. Jacob is a member of the Fishing Team and Varsity Football Team. Jacob received Second Team offensive line and Second team defensive line for Brunswick Academy. Jacob is grandson of Barbara Felhauer.
