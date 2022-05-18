On Wednesday, May 18 at approximately 4:02 a.m. the South hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the northbound 2 mile marker.
A Tractor Trailer traveling southbound, crossed over the southbound lanes and across median into the northbound lanes and ended up jumping the embankment and coming to a halt in the trees.
Heavy Damage with Haz-Mat. Thankfully their were no injuries as a result of the crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.