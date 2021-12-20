Post 79 Riders honored

The American Legion Riders chapter of Post 79 in South Hill was honored to present a gift of $500 to American Legion Post 45 of Clarksville for their fishing and kayaking program to benefit disabled veterans and community members. This worthy cause provides kayaks/canoes specially configured with outriggers, allowing disabled and autistic children and adults to enjoy time on Lake Kerr. In addition, Post 45 maintains two pontoon boats, which are wheelchair accessible for fishing trips. The South Hill ALR chapter has supported this effort for several years. Pictured at the Riders annual Christmas party making the presentation is Riders Director Rick Millard (left) and Post 45 Commander Dennis Damiens.
