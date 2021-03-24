Garden Tour slated for April 24

Plans are underway for the Historic Garden Week in South Hill with a tour set for April 24 according to Mary Smith, Brunswick Garden Tour Co-Chair. The tour in South Hill showcases two private gardens; several homes featuring South Hill’s oldest private home, a renovated 150 year old timber framed tavern, a 1903 Piedmont-styles farm house and a 1999 Colonial Windsor Park home. Places of Interest in the Commercial Historic District feature a chapel with Tiffany-style stained glass windows, train depot and caboose and a Vaudeville Theater. The ticket includes entry to MacCallum More Gardens and Museum in Chase City and historical Fort Christanna on Rte. 46 outside Lawrenceville. A Garden Fair at the Farmers Market and Makers Market feature a box lunch or food truck selections and garden items and plants for sale. Tickets, $ 25 per person, are sold on line and in advance at VAGardenWeek.org. You can purchase a ticket on tour day using your smarthone. Current COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Tour Headquarters are located on the Chamber lawn
The Historic Garden Week Guidebook, a free guide detailing the week-long Virginia tours, is available at the South Hill Chamber of Commerce and Town Hall, local libraries and selected businesses in Mecklenburg County.
As well as spotlighting local communities, the Historic Garden Week proceeds are used to fund the mission of the Garden Club of Virginia including the restoration of 50 historic landscapes throughout the Commonwealth, providing educational opportunities to more than 30 graduate students in landscape architecture and awarding grants to Virginia state parks. These projects would not be possible without the generosity of the homeowners and the support of local businesses. The Brunswick Garden Club is grateful to the Town of South and the South Hill community for their support to celebrate spring in Southside Virginia. Thank you to South Hill and Mecklenburg County.
On tour day, maps and guidebooks are available at the Tour Headquarters tent, located on the lawn by the Red Caboose, 201 S. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill.
