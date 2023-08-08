Urban Slide coming to Clarksville this weekend

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce, Mecklenburg County Tourism, and the Town of Clarksville are working together to host the first ever Slide the Street event. The 1000-foot Urban Slide will be open to ticket purchasers on Friday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The slide will be setup on Virginia Avenue from the intersection of 3rd Street to 2nd Street.
The three-lane slide will take up the east bound lane and street parking on Virginia Avenue. The west bound lane will be used by the riders to walk up the hill to the beginning of the slide. This lane will also be used by First Responders and Event staff during the event.
The slide will take 6 to 8 hours to assemble, so Virginia Avenue will need to be closed from 4th street to 2nd Street beginning on Thursday, August 10 at 5:30 p.m. and will not reopen until the slide event is over and has been removed on the early hours of Sunday, August 13. In the case of a severe weather event, Sunday, August 13 will be the make-up date if needed. Second street and the downtown Highway 58 Bridge will remain open for the entire event.
If you are expecting deliveries using tractor trailers or larger trucks during the road closure days, please advise your suppliers to use the Highway 58 Bypass bridge and enter the town from the western-side. Second street businesses should have their delivery trucks use the downtown bridge on the eastern side of town. Everyone else needs to direct their deliveries via the bypass bridge.
Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.visitmeckva.com/slide or call the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce, Mecklenburg County Tourism, or the Town of Clarksville for more information.
