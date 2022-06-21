The South Hill Chamber of Commerce recently received a $30,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) through the Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI).
The program aims to provide “comprehensive capacity building services to recipient organizations in rural and/or economically challenged regions and seeks to increase the community’s readiness to undertake community and economic development projects through organizational and strategic development, community relationships and accountability, and resource development”.
According to Chamber Board Treasurer and Interim Executive Director Brent Morris, the Chamber is currently working with Hill Studio on an overlay plan that will enhance the look and feel of downtown South Hill.
The RCDI program will help to build organizational capacity with technical assistance from the DHCD staff while engaging stockholders to build an active network while considering community assets, needs, and service gaps. Professional assistance will be provided to show how to analyze and interpret market studies and use findings to develop a strategic plan. A sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem within the Town to support economic growth while providing opportunities to implement initiatives that aligns with the community’s strategic planning goals.
The Chamber of Commerce will be working with local organizations like the South Hill Revitalization Committee, the Community Development Association, the SHOPS of South Hill, and the Town of South Hill on this project.
Surveys were completed in November of 2021 by a group of people with a vested interest in the downtown area. “They were brought in to participate in a two-day focus group with DHCD and Main Street America representatives,” said Morris.
South Hill residents will see this program deliver individualized market analysis training with National Main Street Center (NMSC), community /organizational audits and surveys to gauge readiness, identify areas of improvement, determine available resources and where efforts can be made to build capacity, convene potential partner organizations, evaluate existing organization an infrastructure and review the community’s shared vision for new growth and development, complete assessments and training on effective design with Frazier Associates, leading to recommendations for strategic place making, way finding, and other beautification initiatives, facilitate strategic business plan development using previously collected data and knowledge gained from trainings to expand on previously identified market-based strategies, work alongside marketing professionals to create a promotional strategy and community brand that strengthens place attachment and encourages future investment, implement a market-based work plan that identifies viable projects to address service gaps within the community and further the goals defined in the community’s strategic plan.
Morris says that right now there is no end date for the selected projects, but the official RCDI program has been completed. “Now the projects will be getting underway.”
“This grant’s primarily focuses on the beautification of downtown and the gateways leading into South Hill.”
