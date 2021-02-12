Springer contributes to Fire Department’s Boat 7

Chief Vaughn along with members of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department accepted a donation check from Shannon Springer of the Springer Agency. The members will be using the funds to purchase new rescue equipment to be better prepared to serve our community
Most Popular
Articles
- PV Has Been a Perennial Contender under Callahan; Coach has compiled a 203-94 Career Record
- VCU Health CMH Emergency Room Update
- Furr’s raise over $30K for Kallam family
- SHVFD assists with morning structure fire in Lawrenceville
- Hawkins Is Most-Decorated Volleyball Player in PV History
- Winter Weather advisory slated for Thursday afternoon
- Mecklenburg looking for more vaccine coverage
- BGF Multilayer Plant planning for end of March closure
- Council meeting rescheduled as Town employees test positive for COVID
- Single vehicle crash on 58 East
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.