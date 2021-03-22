Local gospel radio host wins big in Georgia

Stephanie McDonald

Local radio station owner and radio announcer, Stephanie McDonald, was honored on Saturday, March 20 at the K Sound Praisefest Awards in Hinesville, GA. McDonald also won an award on Sunday, March 14 in Houston, TX as Internets Stations of the Year for all her stations. Stephanie is also a candidate for upcoming Stellar Awards for Internet Station of the Year. Public voting will continue until March 29. To vote for Stephanie go to www.thestellarawards.com and scroll down to the radio ballot.