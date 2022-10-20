SHVFD educates local youth for fire prevention week

South Hill Volunteers spent the week going over prevention and education with our many schools and education centers. We look forward to seeing each and everyone of you year after year. A special thanks to all the volunteers who took the time to share stories and make memories with our children in our community, and remember none of this would be possible if not for the local businesses and citizens who make this possible.
Most Popular
Articles
- Garland Birthing Center delivers 1,000th baby!
- Superintendent clears up dance rumors and addresses school fights
- Gaskins named MCHS Senior of the Month
- Nine indicted in Mecklenburg
- Recently mailed voter cards cause confusion in county
- Phoenix Fall 22-6 at Sussex-Central
- Winners named in cancer benefit cook off
- Living Beyond Breast Cancer: Taylor’s Story
- Middle School Roundup; MMS Soccer Stays Unbeaten
- MMS Earns 30-6 Win over Russell
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.