COUNTY-WIDE OPEN BURN BAN LIFTED

Effective January 1, 2022, the Burn Ban enacted on December 1, 2021 by Mecklenburg County Virginia will no longer be in effect.
For further information, please contact Coordinator of Emergency Services Jon Taylor at (434) 738-6191.
