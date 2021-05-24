State Police investigating fatal crash on HWY 47

At 2:47 p.m. Friday , May 21, Virginia State Police Sr. Trooper J.J. Kempo responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred on Route 47, just north of Scotts Crossroads.
According to witnesses, a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Route 47 and passing traffic on the two-lane highway when it struck head-on a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Impala.
The adult male driver and adult female passenger in the Toyota died at the scene. A 10-year-old male passenger was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries.
The adult female driver of the Impala died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
