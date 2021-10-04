Chase City man still missing; Police seeking help from public

The Chase City Police Department is still searching for missing Chase City native, Chris “Hunt” Rawlings. He was last seen on Fourth Street in Chase City on Monday, Sept. 27 around 8:30 p.m. wearing a dark hoodie with a grey hood, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.
Rawlings suffers from seizures and is not in possession of his medication. He is 5’ to 5’2” and weighs 120 pounds.
The length of time that Rawlings has been missing has caused concerns with family and friends who have been searching for seven days. They, along with the Virginia State Police, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chase City Police Department, have been scaling the area around Rawlings’ home as well as areas he frequently visited, but have yet to find him.
They are asking the public for their help. Anyone with any information about Chris “Hunt” Rawlings is asked to contact the Chase City Police Department at 434-738-0028 or Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 434-738-6191.
The Chase City Police Department has warned against solicitors requesting money to assist in the search. Police Chief Jay Jordan says that no organizations have been contacted or involved in the search for Rawlings.
