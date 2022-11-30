Brunswick hosts Southside Planning District Commission annual meeting

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brunswick County hosted the annual dinner meeting of the Southside Planning District Commission recently at the Brunswick County Conference Center. The event provided the perfect opportunity to showcase some of the county’s assets. The Kitchen Table catered the dinner.
Sponsors were: Empower Broadband, Dewberry. B & B Consultants, Inc., First Citizens Bank, Benchmark Community Bank, Letterpress Communications, and the Southside Outreach Group.
Supervisor Welton Tyler, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, offered a word of welcome and said it was good to welcome elected officials and others to Brunswick County. He said the county is thankful for the partnership with Southside Planning to improve the quality of life for its citizens.
Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, offered the invocation.
Deborah Gosney, Executive Director, said it was the 53rd annual meeting calling attention to the fact that the meeting had not been held for the past two years due to the pandemic.
County Administrator Leslie Weddington also welcomed the guests to Brunswick County.
“Welcome to Brunswick County, Virginia and the Brunswick County Conference Center. We are delighted to be able to host the Southside Planning District Commission Annual Dinner Meeting. I’m sure that when you think of Brunswick County you think of Brunswick Stew, and naturally you should. We are the original home of Brunswick Stew. But let me tell you a little bit about what Brunswick County has to offer in addition to stew.
“When you have lived in a county all of your life you sometimes take for granted the wonderful amenities that are here and we have a lot,” Weddington said.
Recreation - Lake Gaston – A wonderful tourist attraction for boating, fishing and living. Lake Phoenix Scuba Park and Campground has the clearest water in the Mid Atlantic Region for scuba diving. County Park at Great Creek – terrific place to fish and picnic
Festivals - Taste of Brunswick Festival – Held the second Saturday in October. Stew Masters from all over cook some of the best stew in Southside Virginia. Jazz on the Square Festival is held in August, showcasing local talent and other jazz musicians.
Historic Sites – The Brunswick County Museum is located on the Historic Court House Square. Fort Christanna Historical Site – The site is designed to provide a historical overview of the fort established by Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714. The James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives houses a collection of history with emphasis on Saint Paul's College and its founder Dr. James Solomon Russell. Weddington thanked the Museum Board for attending the event to provide a tour of the museum located on the second floor.
Weddington closed her welcome by talking about Brunswick Stew.
“I couldn’t leave without saying something about Brunswick Stew. We are the original home of Brunswick Stew. The Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution in 2002 reaffirming the state as the birthplace and ‘capitol’ of Brunswick stew and designating the fourth Wednesday in January as Brunswick Stew Day at the Capitol. So, on behalf of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, everyone will leave tonight with a quart of stew cooked fresh today by Stew Master Kevin Pair, winner of the 25th Annual 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival. Thank you and enjoy!”
Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development, said it was an honor to welcome the Southside Planning District Commission members to Brunswick County. She called attention to the number of ribbon cutting ceremonies that had been held working collaboratively with the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority and the Town of Lawrenceville.
Reynolds said Brunswick County is the number one producer of timber in Virginia. She said a hotel is coming to Brunswick County that will boost tourism and add to the local economy.
George Leonard, Vice Chair, SPDC, introduced the guest speaker Renee Halton, Vice President and Regional Executive, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Her work involves engaging business, banking and community leaders on local economic conditions to inform the monetary policymaking process, as well as sharing information about the Federal Reserve System. Halton is based at the Richmond office and has responsibility for public outreach and engagement in Virginia, as well as for the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.
Halton joined the Richmond Fed in 2009 as an economic writer in the Research Department, often with a focus on monetary policy, macroeconomics, and the Federal Reserve. She most recently served as editorial content manager for the Research Publications team, and was editor of Econ Focus magazine from 2015 to 2018. She previously worked in the Research and Public Information departments of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco providing education on monetary policy and the Fed System to a variety of audiences.
Halton has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in economics from the University of San Francisco.
Halton said rural communities are important to the overall economy and she said there are differences within rural communities. She provided data on Southampton County, Nottoway County and Greensville County about employment and said there are skill banners in education and training. Halton said transportation is an issue in many rural communities. Poor health is another factor related to the shortage of qualified workers. Lack of access to broadband became a real issue during the pandemic resulting in the partnerships between public and private organizations.
What can be done? Halton said assets should be emphasized and communities should be encouraged to work collaboratively. Pay attention to strengths and weaknesses. Create a sense of place. Tell a good story. Develop strong leadership. Take a long-range view.
Halton encouraged the attendees to attend the rural conference to be held in Roanoke, Virginia.
Leonard thanked Brunswick County for hosting the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.