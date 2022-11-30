Brunswick hosts Southside Planning District Commission annual meeting

Brunswick County hosted the Southside Planning District Commission annual dinner meeting providing the perfect opportunity to talk about Brunswick County’s many assets. The event was held at the Brunswick County Conference Center. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, left, - Director of Economic Development for Brunswick County, County Administrator Leslie Weddington, Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward – Vice Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Supervisor Welton Tyler – Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, Renee Halton - Vice President and Regional Executive, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond; Deborah Gosney – Executive Director SPDC, Dexter Gilliam, Mayor Town of Halifax; George Leonard. Vice Chair, SPDC; and Supervisor Bernard Jones, Sr. are shown. The Butterfly Rose Florist & Gift Shop provided the beautiful floral arrangement and the table centerpieces. (Bobby Conner photo)