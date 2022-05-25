A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted ten individuals this month. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Steve Upton, Jr. of Boydton is charged with sodomy on a helpless victim by force, sexual penetration with an object by force, and abduction with the intent to defile.
Brian Ladd of Chase City is charged with robbery with the intent to cause bodily harm and malicious wounding.
Channyng Bell of Morehead City, NC is charged with grand larceny.
Andrew Lankford of Clover is charged with a felony DWI having been previously convicted three or more times.
Dylan Vanderpool of Chase City is charged with larceny of a firearm.
Tyebia Davis of Richmond is charged with felony eluding police, theft of a firearm, and possession of firearm having been previously convicted of a felony.
Curtis Wade of Washington, D.C. is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct on hospital grounds, attempting to intimidate or impede a law enforcement officer, abusive language towards another, and trespassing after being banned from a property.
Ray Burton, Jr. of South Hill is charged with felony forgery.
Dakarii Fields of Raleigh, NC is charged with felony petit larceny.
LaDonte Sutdivant is charged with felony breaking and entering, two counts of firearm larceny, and felony petit larceny.
